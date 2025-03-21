Doorgaan naar de hoofdinhoud
Splashtop
+31 (0) 20 888 5115Gratis proefperiode

Remote Control in the SuperOps RMM and PSA platform

Splashtop unattended remote access is bundled within the SuperOps platform, enabling users to securely access and control managed computers from anywhere.

Key Features

  • Secure, high-performance, one-click remote access to managed computers from within the SuperOps console, even without an end user present.

  • In-session features such as file transfer, remote print, chat and more.

  • Automatic logging of remote access sessions within SuperOps.


Resources

How to launch a Splashtop remote control session from within SuperOps

Learn More
Ontvang het laatste Splashtop-nieuws
AICPA SOC icon
  • Compliance
  • Privacybeleid
  • Gebruiksvoorwaarden
Copyright ©2025 Splashtop Inc. Alle rechten voorbehouden. Alle getoonde prijzen zijn exclusief eventuele belastingen.