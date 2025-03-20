Remotely Support Users From The ServiceNow Platform With Splashtop
Remotely support your users right from within ServiceNow, using Splashtop's services
With the integration, you can initiate a remote desktop connection to your user’ computers to provide support directly from within ServiceNow incidents, with just a few clicks! After the support session, session information is automatically logged into the incident for future reference. Your users do not need to have any software pre-installed to connect.
Key Features
Easily create a remote session to user’s computer from within an incident
Take advantage of full Splashtop features during a remote session, e.g. file transfer, remote reboot, share technician desktop, etc
Automatically record session information into the incident
Remote sessions are fully encrypted