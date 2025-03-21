Doorgaan naar de hoofdinhoud
Splashtop
+31 (0) 20 888 5115Gratis proefperiode

Jira Remote Access & Remote Support Integration

Launch Remote Desktop Sessions From Within Jira

You can launch remote support sessions to your user’s computer from within an issue in Jira with just a few clicks. Your end-user doesn’t need to have any software prior-installed.

The Splashtop + Jira integration enables you to use the Splashtop Remote Support service to provide remote support to your users.

How it works

  • From within the Jira issue, click to create an SOS download link then share it with your user.

  • The user clicks the link to run the SOS one-time executable file (no install needed).

  • Once the users opens the SOS app, you can connect! No session code needed.

  • Once the connection is ended, session information is automatically logged into the issue.

Key Features

  • See the user’s screen and take control of their computer in real time over high performance remote connections with HD quality.

  • Take advantage of Splashtop Remote Support features including drag-and-drop file transfer, remote reboot, share your desktop, and more.

  • All remote desktop sessions are secure and fully encrypted.

Here’s how you can get started with the Splashtop for Jira:

Step 1Start a free trial of Splashtop Remote Support
Step 2Get the free integration app from the Atlassian marketplace.
Step 3 – Follow the instructions to connect your accounts and you’re ready to go!

Resources

Splashtop Integration App in the Atlassian Marketplace

Learn More

Splashtop + Jira Integration support article

Learn More
Ontvang het laatste Splashtop-nieuws
AICPA SOC icon
  • Compliance
  • Privacybeleid
  • Gebruiksvoorwaarden
Copyright ©2025 Splashtop Inc. Alle rechten voorbehouden. Alle getoonde prijzen zijn exclusief eventuele belastingen.