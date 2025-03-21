Remote Access and Remote Support for Jamf Administrators and their Users
Jamf administrators can provide their team members with remote access to PCs and Macs and remotely support their users’ iOS devices using Splashtop.
Key Features
Jamf admins can easily set-up, provide, and manage remote access for team members to access workstations using Splashtop Remote Access. Team members can then remotely access all of the applications and files on their work PCs and Macs, just as if they were sitting in front of their computers.
Jamf admins can provide unattended remote support to Macs managed in their Jamf account
They can remote control computers and mobile devices outside their local network with Splashtop Remote Support. Users can also initiate a screen sharing session from their iOS devices making it easy for the admin to train or troubleshoot.
Splashtop allows users to remotely access any Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS and Android devices from any device, anywhere, and at any time.
Remote session features may include file transfer, remote print, remote reboot, chat, share technician desktop, view multi-to-multi monitors, and more depending on your subscription. All remote sessions are fully encrypted. Session activities are automatically logged in the my.splashtop console.
Splashtop provides cloud as well as on-premise solutions.