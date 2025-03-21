Doorgaan naar de hoofdinhoud
Splashtop
+31 (0) 20 888 5115Gratis proefperiode

Remote Control in Ivanti

Ivanti Avalanche Smart Device Remote Control (formerly Wavelink Smart Device Remote Control) includes Splashtop’s remote access technology to power remote connections. The partnership with Splashtop enables remote access support to Android devices through the Avalanche platform.

Additional Ivanti/Splashtop Solutions

Ivanti users can also integrate Splashtop Remote Access, or Splashtop Enterprise. Integrate with Splashtop Remote Access so you can have remote access to your computers. Integrate with Splashtop Enterprise for on-premise deployment with Active Directory and RSA support.

Resources

Installing Splashtop Components

Learn More

How to install Splashtop Enterprise and login

Learn More
Ontvang het laatste Splashtop-nieuws
AICPA SOC icon
  • Compliance
  • Privacybeleid
  • Gebruiksvoorwaarden
Copyright ©2025 Splashtop Inc. Alle rechten voorbehouden. Alle getoonde prijzen zijn exclusief eventuele belastingen.