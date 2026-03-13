Virtual Workplace Evolution
23 - 24 juni 2022
Splashtop is verheugd om dit jaar de Virtual Workplace Evolution in Berlijn te sponsoren!
Splashtop is verheugd om dit jaar sponsor te zijn van de Virtual Workplace Evolution in Berlijn! Ons team zal Splashtop Enterprise demonstreren om IT-professionals in staat te stellen op afstand computers te bedienen, beheren en monitoren, on-demand ondersteuning te bieden aan apparaten van eindgebruikers, en remote computer toegang te bieden voor werknemers die thuis of in een hybride werkomgeving werken.