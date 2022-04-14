Virtual Workplace Evolution
23 – 24 juni 2022 – Maritim proArte, Berlijn, Duitsland
Splashtop is verheugd om de Virtual Workplace Evolution van dit jaar in Berlijn te sponsoren! Ons team zal Splashtop Enterprise presenteren om IT-professionals in staat te stellen computers op afstand te besturen, te beheren en te bewaken, on-demand ondersteuning te bieden aan de apparaten van eindgebruikers en externe computertoegang mogelijk te maken voor werknemers die thuis of in een hybride werkomgeving werken.