Splashtop is verheugd om de Virtual Workplace Evolution van dit jaar in Berlijn te sponsoren! Ons team zal Splashtop Enterprise presenteren om IT-professionals in staat te stellen computers op afstand te besturen, te beheren en te bewaken, on-demand ondersteuning te bieden aan de apparaten van eindgebruikers en externe computertoegang mogelijk te maken voor werknemers die thuis of in een hybride werkomgeving werken.

Evolutie virtuele werkplek | Splashtop Enterprise