Virtual Workplace Evolution
23 - 24 juni 2022 – Maritim proArte, Berlijn, Duitsland
Splashtop is verheugd om dit jaar de Virtual Workplace Evolution in Berlijn te sponsoren!
Splashtop is verheugd om dit jaar sponsor te zijn van Virtual Workplace Evolution in Berlijn! Ons team zal Splashtop Enterprise demonstreren om IT-professionals in staat te stellen om computers op afstand te besturen, beheren en monitoren, on-demand ondersteuning te bieden aan eindgebruikersapparaten en om toegang op afstand tot computers te bieden voor werknemers die thuis of in een hybride werkomgeving werken.