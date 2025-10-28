Why IT and MSP Teams Prefer Splashtop AEM Over PDQ?
One platform for Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) and remote support at a fraction of the cost.
A Smarter PDQ Alternative: Built for Modern IT Teams
PDQ Connect is a cloud-based patching tool with tiered plans that add features like remote desktop and vulnerability management at higher costs.
Splashtop AEM is a unified cloud-native solution, combining remote control, real-time patching, automation, and vulnerability management in one platform.
Splashtop AEM vs PDQ Connect Feature Comparison
PDQ Connect
Splashtop AEM
Patch Management for Win and macOS, and Third-Party Apps
✔
macOS patching in development.
✔
Vulnerability Management
✔
Available only in Premium plan.
✔
Includes CVE and KEV visibility with AI-powered summaries that assess impact and recommend prioritized remediation actions
Automation & Scripting
✔
✔
Remote Access/Control
✔
Remote control is provided via ISL Online. Available in Plus and Premium tiers.
✗
No background actions, remote print, Wake-on-LAN, productivity features like Microphone passthrough and more
✔
Available in all plans.
Attended and unattended remote control with advanced security features, background tools, productivity features and more
Reporting
✔
✔
Customer Support
✔
Only email support included.
✔
Phone, email, and chat support included for every customer.
What Customers Achieve with AEM
No manual tasks, smart automation
What I like best about Splashtop AEM is how it just takes care of everything automatically without me having to think about it. The setup was surprisingly straightforward, and now it handles all the updates and patches across our devices without any manual work on my part. I really appreciate the clear dashboard that shows me the status of everything at a glance — it’s not cluttered or confusing like some other tools I’ve tried.
~ Construction, Mid-market
What Customers Achieve with AEM
Multiple tools replaced → 1 unified platform
I moved everything into Splashtop — patching, antivirus, remote access. It’s just easier to manage when it’s all in one place. Also, compared to other tools we evaluated, Splashtop gives us what we need at a fraction of the cost.”
~ School’s Technology Director
What Customers Achieve with AEM
15 hrs/week saved per IT team
With Splashtop, IT staff cut ticket resolution times by 30 minutes per case, enabling each user to reclaim up to 15 hours per week.
~IT Manager, pb2 Architecture + Engineering
What Customers Achieve with AEM
No missed patches, fully automated updates
Splashtop automation saved my sanity. It keeps our environment patched, secure, and compliant without me having to chase updates. The dashboard makes everything clear at a glance.
~ Higher Education, Mid-Market
Why Splashtop AEM over PDQ Connect
Broad OS and device coverage with unattended access and control for Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, servers, and virtual machines.
Real-time patching for Windows and macOS, including third-party and custom applications
AI-powered vulnerability insights that help IT teams identify risks, assess impact, and prioritize remediation
Streamlines maintenance with policy-based automation to schedule or instantly execute scripts and actions across multiple endpoints simultaneously
Superior support via chat, email, phone is included for every customer
Scalable and reliable, proven in organizations managing hundreds of thousands of devices
FAQs: Splashtop AEM vs PDQ
Is there a minimum purchase or complicated pricing tiers with Splashtop AEM?
Does Splashtop AEM support macOS patching?
Is vulnerability management included in Splashtop AEM?
Does Splashtop AEM include remote access?
What type of customer support does Splashtop provide?
Ready to Simplify IT?
One platform for secure remote support, real-time patching, and endpoint automation, with superior customer support included at no additional cost.