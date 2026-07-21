Doorgaan naar de hoofdinhoud
Splashtop20 years of trust
AanmeldenTest Gratis
+31 (0) 20 888 5115AanmeldenTest Gratis

ManageEngine Endpoint Central Alternatief - Splashtop AEM

Neem contact met ons opPlan een demo

Een eenvoudigere manier om endpoints te beheren, te beveiligen en te ondersteunen

Op zoek naar een alternatief voor ManageEngine Endpoint Central dat endpointbeheer combineert met high-performance remote access en ondersteuning? Splashtop biedt IT-teams een gericht platform voor patchen, kwetsbaarheidsbeheer, automatisering, monitoring en probleemoplossing op afstand.

ManageEngine Endpoint Central is een volledig UEM-platform met een breed scala aan tools voor apparaatbeheer, patching, software-deployment, assetbeheer, mobiel apparaatbeheer, endpointbeveiliging en probleemoplossing op afstand. Hoewel die breedte nuttig kan zijn voor grotere UEM-programma's, kan het complexiteit toevoegen voor IT-teams die niet elke module of functionaliteit nodig hebben.

Splashtop AEM vs ManageEngine Endpoint Central

Capability

ManageEngine Endpoint Central

Splashtop AEM

OS and third-party patching

Vulnerability detection

Available depending on edition/add-on

Included with CVE and KEV insights

AI-powered CVE insights

Included

Endpoint Inventory

Automation and Scripting

Proactive alerts and remediation

Available as Digital Employee Experience add-on

Remote access and support (computers and mobile devices)

On-demand support

Available with Remote Access Support Plus only

Available with On-demand Support add-on with Service desk

Android unattended access

Available with Remote Access Support Plus only


Advanced remote session features


USB redirection, remote microphone, 4:4:4 color, high-fidelity audio, Wacom Bridge

Endpoint security

Available with Endpoint Security add-on

AV, EDR, and MDR options with Bitdefender, SentinelOne, and CrowdStrike

Best fit

Broad UEM needs

Endpoint management plus high-performance remote support


Why Splashtop Over ManageEngine?

  • Simpler endpoint operations: Splashtop gives IT teams a focused way to manage, patch, monitor, and support endpoints without the complexity of a broad UEM platform.

  • High-performance remote access and support: Splashtop combines endpoint management with fast, reliable remote access and support, so technicians can move from insight to action quickly.

  • Smarter vulnerability response: AI-powered CVE insights and remediation guidance help teams understand risk faster and prioritize what needs attention.

  • Less manual work: Proactive alerts, automation, and background actions help IT teams reduce repetitive tasks and resolve issues before they become bigger problems.

  • Flexible security options: Splashtop supports strong access controls and endpoint protection options like AV, EDR and MDR, giving teams room to scale their security needs, over time.


Klaar om endpointbeheer en remote support te vereenvoudigen?

Splashtop helpt IT-teams bij het patchen, monitoren, beveiligen en ondersteunen van endpoints vanaf één platform.

Neem contact met ons opPlan een demo

Veelgestelde vragen

What Is the Best Alternative to ManageEngine Endpoint Central?
Waarom zoeken IT-teams naar alternatieven voor ManageEngine Endpoint Central?
Does Splashtop Include Patch Management?
Hoe helpt Splashtop teams om kwetsbaarheden te prioriteren?
Hoe verhoudt Splashtop zich tot ManageEngine voor remote support?
Does Splashtop Support Endpoint Management Automation?