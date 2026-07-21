Een eenvoudigere manier om endpoints te beheren, te beveiligen en te ondersteunen
Op zoek naar een alternatief voor ManageEngine Endpoint Central dat endpointbeheer combineert met high-performance remote access en ondersteuning? Splashtop biedt IT-teams een gericht platform voor patchen, kwetsbaarheidsbeheer, automatisering, monitoring en probleemoplossing op afstand.
ManageEngine Endpoint Central is een volledig UEM-platform met een breed scala aan tools voor apparaatbeheer, patching, software-deployment, assetbeheer, mobiel apparaatbeheer, endpointbeveiliging en probleemoplossing op afstand. Hoewel die breedte nuttig kan zijn voor grotere UEM-programma's, kan het complexiteit toevoegen voor IT-teams die niet elke module of functionaliteit nodig hebben.
Splashtop AEM vs ManageEngine Endpoint Central
Capability
ManageEngine Endpoint Central
Splashtop AEM
OS and third-party patching
✔
✔
Vulnerability detection
✔
Available depending on edition/add-on
✔
Included with CVE and KEV insights
AI-powered CVE insights
✗
Included
Endpoint Inventory
✔
✔
Automation and Scripting
✔
✔
Proactive alerts and remediation
✔
Available as Digital Employee Experience add-on
✔
Remote access and support (computers and mobile devices)
✔
✔
On-demand support
✗
Available with Remote Access Support Plus only
✔
Available with On-demand Support add-on with Service desk
Android unattended access
✗
Available with Remote Access Support Plus only
✔
Advanced remote session features
✗
✔
USB redirection, remote microphone, 4:4:4 color, high-fidelity audio, Wacom Bridge
Endpoint security
✔
Available with Endpoint Security add-on
✔
AV, EDR, and MDR options with Bitdefender, SentinelOne, and CrowdStrike
Best fit
Broad UEM needs
Endpoint management plus high-performance remote support
Why Splashtop Over ManageEngine?
Simpler endpoint operations: Splashtop gives IT teams a focused way to manage, patch, monitor, and support endpoints without the complexity of a broad UEM platform.
High-performance remote access and support: Splashtop combines endpoint management with fast, reliable remote access and support, so technicians can move from insight to action quickly.
Smarter vulnerability response: AI-powered CVE insights and remediation guidance help teams understand risk faster and prioritize what needs attention.
Less manual work: Proactive alerts, automation, and background actions help IT teams reduce repetitive tasks and resolve issues before they become bigger problems.
Flexible security options: Splashtop supports strong access controls and endpoint protection options like AV, EDR and MDR, giving teams room to scale their security needs, over time.
Klaar om endpointbeheer en remote support te vereenvoudigen?
Splashtop helpt IT-teams bij het patchen, monitoren, beveiligen en ondersteunen van endpoints vanaf één platform.