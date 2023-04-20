Enhance Your Security with Splashtop Antivirus
As a valued Splashtop customer, you already trust us with your remote access and support needs. Now, experience integrated protection with Splashtop Antivirus, powered by Bitdefender, to safeguard your devices.
Get Started in Just a Few Steps
Choose Your Plan:Buy Now
Purchase Splashtop Antivirus directly in your portal.
Install:
Select the computers and/or computer groups that you would like to install on. Then, click Actions > Install Antivirus Software.
Geavanceerde functies om u veilig te houden
Real Time Protection
Enjoy peace of mind as your devices stay continuously secure, with active monitoring that prevents viruses, malware, and other threats from causing harm.
Scannen tegen malware
Ervaar een veilige en compromisloze apparaatomgeving, dankzij de uitgebreide scan- en detectiemogelijkheden van Bitdefender die een breed scala aan malware effectief neutraliseren.
Scan Scheduling & Exclusion Setting
Maximize productivity and system performance by customizing your security scans, allowing you to schedule them at convenient times and set exclusions for specific files or folders, ensuring seamless and uninterrupted work experiences.
Web Traffic Security
Browse with confidence on Chrome, Firefox, and other browsers as our enhanced web traffic security filters and scans traffic to shield you from phishing, malicious websites, and other potential online threats.
Why We Chose Bitdefender
Splashtop's collaboration with Bitdefender delivers a top-notch Antivirus solution, providing customers with comprehensive protection features for a secure digital experience. Benefit from real-time protection, advanced threat control, anti-malware scanning, and web traffic security, all tailored to your needs with customizable scan scheduling & exclusion settings.