Doorgaan naar de hoofdinhoud
Splashtop
Gratis proefperiode
An IT manager using Splashtop Enterprise on his laptop, the best GoTo Resolve alternative.

Enhance Your Security with Splashtop Antivirus

As a valued Splashtop customer, you already trust us with your remote access and support needs. Now, experience integrated protection with Splashtop Antivirus, powered by Bitdefender, to safeguard your devices.

Get Started

Get Started in Just a Few Steps

Have Questions?

Contact UsRead Support Article

Geavanceerde functies om u veilig te houden

Real Time Protection

Enjoy peace of mind as your devices stay continuously secure, with active monitoring that prevents viruses, malware, and other threats from causing harm.

Scannen tegen malware

Ervaar een veilige en compromisloze apparaatomgeving, dankzij de uitgebreide scan- en detectiemogelijkheden van Bitdefender die een breed scala aan malware effectief neutraliseren.

Scan Scheduling & Exclusion Setting

Maximize productivity and system performance by customizing your security scans, allowing you to schedule them at convenient times and set exclusions for specific files or folders, ensuring seamless and uninterrupted work experiences.

Web Traffic Security

Browse with confidence on Chrome, Firefox, and other browsers as our enhanced web traffic security filters and scans traffic to shield you from phishing, malicious websites, and other potential online threats.

A mobile device and computer using secure remote desktop software by Splashtop

Why We Chose Bitdefender

Splashtop's collaboration with Bitdefender delivers a top-notch Antivirus solution, providing customers with comprehensive protection features for a secure digital experience. Benefit from real-time protection, advanced threat control, anti-malware scanning, and web traffic security, all tailored to your needs with customizable scan scheduling & exclusion settings.

Protect Your Endpoints In Minutes

Buy Now

We horen graag van u

Neem contact met ons op

Ontvang het laatste Splashtop nieuws en specials

Schrijf u nu in
  • Compliance
  • Privacybeleid
  • Gebruiksvoorwaarden
Copyright ©2023 Splashtop Inc. Alle rechten voorbehouden. Alle getoonde prijzen zijn exclusief eventuele belastingen.