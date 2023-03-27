Android Remote Desktop Software by Splashtop
Remote access to and from Android devices
The Best Android Remote Desktop Solution
Work from anywhere. Leverage your Android devices to access your computers from anywhere.
Unlimited flexibility. Use your Android to access any computer. Use any other device to access your Android devices.
Increased productivity. Feel as if you were using the remote computer in person, even while accessing from an Android device.
Superior user experience. Simple, fast, and easy-to-use remote desktop software for Android.
Remote Desktop Software for Android has Never Been Better
With Splashtop remote desktop software, you’ll enjoy high-performance remote connections with all the features you’d expect in a remote desktop tool, even when remoting to or from Android devices.
During a remote desktop session, you can open any file and run any app on your remote computer, including video editing software, graphic design, and 3D modeling programs.
How to Use Remote Desktop for Android
You can set up Splashtop remote desktop software in just a couple of minutes. Once you've created your Splashtop account and downloaded the Splashtop remote desktop app on your Android and other devices you’ll be ready to go!
Want to access your computer from your Android tablet or mobile device? Take it out and open the Splashtop app, then click on the computer you want to access to launch the remote connection. You'll see the screen of your remote computer on your Android device and take control as if you were sitting in front of it.
Check out our Splashtop remote desktop for Android downloads.
Great for Individuals, Business, and Education
Simplify daily tasks and be more productive while remote controlling your desktop. You’ll get all the top features you need with Splashtop.
Splashtop is ideal for enabling remote work, education, IT support, and more! Use your Android devices to work from anywhere. Provide remote support to Android devices. It’s all possible with Splashtop!
Key Benefits of Splashtop Remote Desktop for Android
Cross platform support
Remotely access your Windows, Mac OS, and Linux computers from any Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chromebook device. Splashtop works seamlessly across laptops, tablets, and smartphone devices.
Ease of use
No more being limited to using your computer in person. With Splashtop, your computer, and all its files and applications, are accessible to your from your Android device. Work seamlessly over remote connections.
High performance connections
Access your desktops from your Android device with minimal lag and delay, allowing you to be as productive as possible. Enjoy HD quality remote desktop connections.
Secure and compliant
All remote sessions are protected with TLS and 256-bit AES encryption. Splashtop complies with several industry regulations and standards. Learn more about secure remote desktop software.
From Our Happy Customers
I can access my work desktop no matter where I am and work with confidence. Splashtop gives me the flexibility I need to blend work and personal life.
Bobby Bottom, Integrated Electrical
From Our Happy Customers
I have worked with other remote desktop tools, and Splashtop is a way better product. I enjoy the ease of use, the ability to assign certain computers to certain users, and the ability to log into a PC from your phone, tablet, and computer.
Charles Spivey, Trusted Senior Specialists, LLC
From Our Happy Customers
So far I am blown away. Latency is so low that I felt like I was on the machine working. That is exactly what I need. Everything is straight forward, easy to understand and use… I have used the Splashtop phone app to check status on my systems, and it is perfect for that.
Brian Davids
FAQs
What is the best remote desktop app for Android?
Splashtop is the best remote desktop app for Android. With it, you can seamlessly control your computer as if you were using it in person. Splashtop has earned high customer satisfaction ratings thanks to its fast performance, reliability, security, and abundance of useful features.
Here are the 5 reasons why Splashtop is the best remote desktop app for Android.
How can I control my PC from my Android phone?
To remotely access your computer from an Android device, install the Splashtop Streamer on the computers you want to access, and the Splashtop app on the Android phone you want to connect from. From there, you can use the app to remotely connect to your computer from your Android, and take control of the computer in real-time.
Can I remotely access an Android from another device?
Yes you can with Splashtop remote support software. IT, help desks, and MSPs can use Splashtop to remotely control their users’ Android devices to provide support. Learn more about remote access to Android with Splashtop and try it for free.