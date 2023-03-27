Remote Desktop Software for iPhone

With Splashtop remote desktop software, you’ll feel as if you were sitting in front of your computer while remotely controlling it from your iPhone. You can even use a mouse and keyboard to remotely control your computer from an iPhone.

During a remote desktop session, you’ll be able to open any file and run any app on your remote computer, including video editing software, graphic design, and 3D modeling tools. Working remotely is a breeze with Splashtop.