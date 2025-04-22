Hawk-Eye Innovations Elevates Global Operations with Splashtop Enterprise
Auswirkung
Erhöhte betriebliche Effizienz
Ermöglicht Fernsupport und Systemkonfiguration in Echtzeit bei globalen Sportveranstaltungen, minimiert Ausfallzeiten und verbessert die Servicebereitstellung, ohne dass Personal vor Ort erforderlich ist.
Reduced Costs and Improved Sustainability
Cut down on travel and on-site staffing requirements, leading to significant cost savings and a more environmentally sustainable support model.
Verbesserte Skalierbarkeit und Zuverlässigkeit
Unterstützung eines zentralisierten Betriebsmodells mit Sicherer Fernzugriff, das es Hawk-Eye ermöglichte, seine Dienstleistungen weltweit zu skalieren und gleichzeitig eine hohe Leistung und Zuverlässigkeit beizubehalten.
Die Herausforderung
Hawk-Eye Innovations arbeitet mit Sportverbänden, Medienunternehmen und Sponsoren zusammen, um die Sportbranche zu revolutionieren, indem es sich auf präzises Tracking, immersive Broadcast-Verbesserungen und einwandfreie Schiedsrichterlösungen spezialisiert hat.
James Barton, Global Projects Director bei Hawk-Eye Innovations, ist seit einem Jahrzehnt für das Unternehmen tätig und beaufsichtigt die globale Bereitstellung von Dienstleistungen für einige der größten Sportveranstaltungen und Ligen der Welt. Zu seinen Aufgaben gehört das Management von Technologie, Betrieb und Projekten in großem Maßstab mit einer Mischung aus Technikern vor Ort, Remote-Betrieb und dezentralen Support-Teams.
Mit der weltweiten Expansion der Dienstleistungen von Hawk-Eye wurde der Bedarf an einer effizienten, skalierbaren Fernzugriffs- und Supportlösung immer deutlicher. Das Team stand vor Herausforderungen bei der Verwaltung von Technologiebereitstellungen, der Bereitstellung von Kundensupport aus der Ferne und der Sicherstellung
24/7 Betriebssicherheit für Spitzensportveranstaltungen. Eine zuverlässige und leistungsstarke Lösung war entscheidend für die Aufrechterhaltung der Servicequalität und -sicherheit in großem Maßstab.
Hawk-Eye war auf der Suche nach einer Plattform, die mehrere Tools in einer einzigen Unternehmenslösung konsolidieren und gleichzeitig die höchsten Standards in Bezug auf Sicherheit, Leistung und Benutzerfreundlichkeit erfüllen kann. Nachdem sie verschiedene Optionen geprüft hatten, entschieden sie sich für Splashtop Enterprise. Die Entscheidung wurde aufgrund der Fähigkeit der Plattform getroffen, unterschiedliche Systeme zu vereinheitlichen, fortschrittliche Sicherheitskontrollen bereitzustellen und die Flexibilität zu bieten, die erforderlich ist, um ihre globalen betrieblichen Anforderungen zu erfüllen.
From Our Happy Customer
"Splashtop hilft Hawk-Eye, weltweit Technologiedienstleistungen auf höchstem Niveau anzubieten und hilft dabei, unsere Vision zu unterstützen, den Wandel im Sport zu inspirieren und voranzutreiben."
James Barton, Global Projects Director, Hawk-Eye Innovations
The Resolution
Implementing Splashtop Enterprise was a seamless process, aligning perfectly with Hawk-Eye’s requirements for setup and usability. The platform enabled the team to manage IT resources securely and provided the flexibility to access Hawk-Eye’s proprietary technology remotely. Its ease of use allowed for quick adoption across the organization, with minimal training required for team members.
Splashtop plays a critical role in Hawk-Eye’s operations by enabling remote system setup, calibration, and troubleshooting. This has significantly reduced the need for on-site presence, resulting in lower travel and staffing costs. The ability to remotely manage installations and provide real-time support has been a game-changer, especially during major global sporting events where operational uptime is non-negotiable.
Key Features and Benefits:
Remote System Setup and Calibration: Splashtop allows Hawk-Eye to perform remote system setup and calibration, enabling centralized operations while reducing the scale of on-site teams. This minimizes travel costs and supports sustainability initiatives.
Secure and Efficient User Management: The enterprise-grade user management features in Splashtop allow Hawk-Eye to grant and revoke access dynamically, ensuring strict control over who can access critical systems. This has improved security compliance and operational efficiency.
24/7 Global Technical Support: By installing Splashtop on managed service kits, Hawk-Eye can provide technical support remotely, leveraging the expertise of its global business. This capability is critical for delivering reliable services at elite sporting events.
Permanent Installations and Ongoing Maintenance: Splashtop enables Hawk-Eye to manage permanent technology installations in venues, arenas, and broadcast facilities. The remote management capability ensures that customers receive top-tier service while allowing Hawk-Eye to maintain full control over deployed technologies.
Automated System Maintenance and Updates: The automation and mass deployment tools within Splashtop Enterprise have streamlined system updates and maintenance. What previously took days across an entire league or region is now completed in hours, enhancing operational efficiency.
Hawk-Eye has successfully deployed Splashtop across various global sporting events. For example, during a major international football tournament, the company used Splashtop to provide remote technical support for its officiating technology. This ensured uninterrupted service while reducing the need for on-site engineers, leading to cost savings and improved sustainability.
Similarly, for a professional tennis Grand Slam event, Hawk-Eye leveraged Splashtop to remotely configure and monitor ball-tracking systems across multiple courts. This enhanced the accuracy of officiating while ensuring real-time adjustments could be made without requiring in-person intervention.
Hawk-Eye continues to expand its use of Splashtop to support a centralized operational model, improving service efficiency and scalability. The company plans to integrate Splashtop more deeply into its workflows, leveraging its remote management capabilities to further optimize performance and reliability across its global operations.
Splashtop Enterprise has been a transformative tool for Hawk-Eye Innovations, enhancing operational efficiency, reducing costs, and improving sustainability. By providing secure, flexible, and high-performance remote access, Splashtop empowers Hawk-Eye to maintain its position as a leader in sports technology while delivering exceptional service to its global partners.