Native Splashtop Integration with Syncro
Remote Control in Syncro RMM & PSA
Splashtop unattended remote access is bundled within the Syncro platform, enabling technicians to securely access and control managed devices from anywhere as well as resell remote access to end-users.
Key Features
High performance remote access to managed computers anytime, even without an end user present
One-click remote access to assets from everywhere within the Syncro platform
In-session features like file transfer, remote print, chat, and more
Automatic logging of Splashtop sessions in the activity history within Syncro
The option to purchase and resell/provide remote access to clients
