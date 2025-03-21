Splashtop Remote Access Add-on for NinjaOne
NinjaOne customers can add the Splashtop integrated add-on to their license. This will allow you to remotely access your managed computers with a simple click from within the NinjaOne console.
Additional Remote Access / Remote Support Tools for NinjaOne Users
NinjaOne users who integrate with the Splashtop add-on also have the opportunity to provide / resell remote access, and to provide attended remote support to any device.
Resell / Enable End-User Access
Get Splashtop Remote Access to provide your end-users with remote access to their own computers so you can enable them to work from home. By leveraging the existing NinjaOne / Splashtop agent application, you can easily setup remote access for your end-users.
Purchase or start a free trial of Splashtop Remote Access then follow these quick steps to set your end-users up with remote access to their own machines.
Provide Attended, On-Demand Remote Support
Get Splashtop Remote Support to provide on-demand remote support to mobile device (iOS and Android), and computers not managed under your Ninja account. No prior install needed on computers to provide instant remote support.