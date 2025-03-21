Direkt zum Hauptinhalt
Splashtop - Microsoft Teams Integration Demo
Remote Access from within Microsoft Teams

Splashtop integrates with Microsoft Teams to enable technicians to remotely access employees’ computers without having to switch between applications.

Key Benefits for Microsoft Teams Users

  • Troubleshoot and resolve issues quickly by launching a remote access session to an employee’s computer from within a Microsoft Teams chat.

  • Take advantage of productivity features during the remote session, e.g. file transfer, session recording, chat, view multiple monitors, and more.

  • Automatically record session information into Microsoft Teams.

  • Remote sessions are fully encrypted.

