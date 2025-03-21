Remote Control in Ivanti
Ivanti Avalanche Smart Device Remote Control (formerly Wavelink Smart Device Remote Control) includes Splashtop’s remote access technology to power remote connections. The partnership with Splashtop enables remote access support to Android devices through the Avalanche platform.
Additional Ivanti/Splashtop Solutions
Ivanti users can also integrate Splashtop Remote Access, or Splashtop Enterprise. Integrate with Splashtop Remote Access so you can have remote access to your computers. Integrate with Splashtop Enterprise for on-premise deployment with Active Directory and RSA support.
