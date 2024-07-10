Direkt zum Hauptinhalt
Splashtop - HaloITSM Integration Video

Streamline Remote IT Support with Splashtop and HaloITSM

Elevate your remote support capabilities with the seamless integration of Splashtop and HaloITSM

Key Features

  • Unattended remote access: One-click remote access to your Assets from within Halo.

  • Attended remote access: Agents can support users on any device by initiating remote sessions from within tickets and live chat.

  • In-session Features: Leverage Splashtop's high-performance remote features like file transfer, remote reboot, chat, and more.

  • Secure Encrypted Connections: All remote sessions utilize TLS and 256-bit AES encryption to keep connections secure.

Get the all-inclusive Splashtop HaloITSM platform that powers organizations across the globe, driving efficient ticket management and aligning IT delivery to the true needs of the business, present, and future.

How to setup the Splashtop integration within Halo

