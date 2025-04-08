Mastering the Splashtop Web Console
Date: June 25, 2025
Time: 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm GMT
Duration: 30 minutes
Join us for a 30-minute-deep dive into the Splashtop web console and discover how to unlock its full potential for remote access, support, security, and team management. Whether you're an IT administrator, technician, or business owner, this session will equip you with best practices to streamline operations and enhance efficiency. We’ll cover four key areas:
Remote Access – Navigate the Computers/Devices page, leverage the web app, and utilize Scheduled Access for better control over remote connections.
Remote Support – Explore the dashboard, maximize Endpoint Management, and optimize Service Desk workflows for improved IT support.
Logs and Reporting – Utilize the Logs tab, integrate with SIEM logging, and leverage Splashtop’s Open API for enhanced visibility and security.
Team Management – Organize devices and groups, configure team settings, and manage subscriptions & billing with ease.
Don’t miss this opportunity to enhance your Splashtop experience! Register now to learn expert tips and ensure your IT operations run smoothly.