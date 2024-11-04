Discover How You Can Enhance Security and Endpoint Management
Date & Time: 20th November 2024 | 8:00am PT | 11:00am ET
Duration: 45 minutes
As a valued customer already leveraging our best-in-class Remote Support solution, you understand the importance of secure and efficient IT operations. Join this exclusive 45-minute webinar to explore powerful new features and improvements in your subscription tailored to help you streamline IT management and reinforce your cybersecurity stance.
In this webinar, you’ll learn how you can leverage your Splashtop subscription to further optimize your IT infrastructure with:
Comprehensive Endpoint Management – Gain control with third-party software management, automated OS updates for Windows and Mac, and our new Endpoint Management Dashboard.
Enhanced Logging & Auditing – Ensure thorough, reliable records with improved logging, cloud recording capabilities, and SIEM integration.
Advanced Security Settings – Benefit from features like scheduled access controls and IP whitelisting to protect against unauthorized access.
Key Enterprise Essentials – Leverage existing features, including SSO and granular permissions, to maintain robust security across your organization.
This session is perfect for IT managers and security teams aiming to optimize their operations with these cutting-edge tools. Don't miss out on learning how Splashtop Enterprise can elevate your IT strategy—register now to secure your spot!