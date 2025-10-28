Why IT and MSP Teams Prefer Splashtop AEM Over Action1?
Simplify IT with built-in patching, remote support, and AI-assisted automation
A Complete Action1 Alternative Built for Modern IT Teams
Action1 provides cloud-based patching and vulnerability management with browser-based remote access. While it helps smaller teams get started, customer support and advanced features add cost and complexity as you scale.
Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) delivers a complete solution for IT teams of all sizes, combining patching, remote support, automation, and compliance in one platform with enterprise-grade customer support included for every customer.
Splashtop AEM vs Action1 Feature Comparison
Feature
Action1
Splashtop AEM
Patch Management for Win and macOS, and Third-Party Apps
✔
✔
Vulnerability Management
✔
✔
Additionally includes AI-powered summaries of CVEs and KEVs that assess impact and recommend prioritized remediation actions.
Automation & Scripting
✔
✔
Remote Access/Control
✔
Unattended, browser-based remote access.
✗
No file transfer or background tools
✔
Full attended and unattended remote access and control.
Features like file transfer, background tools, chat, session recording, and more
Reporting
✔
✔
Customer Support
✔
Free tier includes community/discord support. Enterprise support fees become mandatory after 200 endpoints.
✔
Phone, email, and chat support included for every customer with no minimums or mandatory fees.
What Customers Achieve with AEM
20 min → 3 min for patching and fixes
I had to manage Action1 and Splashtop installed on each endpoint and switched between consoles for separate tasks. Now I can use just Splashtop as my day-to-day tool for all tasks. Fixing problems used to take 20 minutes, now it takes less than 5.
~ C.M. Computers Northwest
Multiple tools replaced → 1 unified platform
I moved everything into Splashtop — patching, antivirus, remote access. It’s just easier to manage when it’s all in one place. Also, compared to other tools we evaluated, Splashtop gives us what we need at a fraction of the cost.
~ School’s Technology Director
15 hrs/week saved per IT team
With Splashtop, IT staff cut ticket resolution times by 30 minutes per case, enabling each user to reclaim up to 15 hours per week.
~IT Manager, pb2 Architecture + Engineering
No missed patches, fully automated updates
Splashtop automation saved my sanity. It keeps our environment patched, secure, and compliant without me having to chase updates. The dashboard makes everything clear at a glance.
~ Higher Education, Mid-Market
Why Splashtop AEM Over Action1?
Broad OS and device coverage with unattended access and control for Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, servers, and virtual machines.
Real-time patching for Windows and macOS, including third-party and custom applications
AI-powered vulnerability insights that help IT teams identify risks, assess impact, and prioritize remediation
Streamlines maintenance with policy-based automation to schedule or instantly execute scripts and actions across multiple endpoints simultaneously
Superior support is included for every customer, while Action1 requires paid enterprise support beyond 200 endpoints
Scalable and reliable, proven in organizations managing hundreds of thousands of devices
