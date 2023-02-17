Splashtop-Add-Ons
Für Splashtop SOS, Splashtop Remote Support, Splashtop Business Access Pro und Enterprise
Splashtop Antivirus powered by Bitdefender
Stelle Splashtop Antivirus powered by Bitdefender von der Splashtop-Konsole aus auf deinen Endpunkten bereit und verwalte sie. Schütze deine Kunden proaktiv vor Cybersicherheitsbedrohungen mit Malware-, Firewall- und Browserschutz.
Für Splashtop Enterprise
Augmented Reality (AR)
Diagnostizieren und beheben Sie Probleme von überall aus mit Splashtop Augmented Reality (AR).
Connector
Securely bridge RDP and VNC connections to computers and servers through Splashtop without using VPN or installing any remote access agent.