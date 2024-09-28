Tivit Enhances Remote Support Efficiency and Lowers Costs with Splashtop Enterprise
Optimizing remote support for global clients and reducing costs through Splashtop's intuitive, secure, and cost-effective remote access and support solution.
At a Glance
Challenge
Tivit, a multinational technology solutions provider, sought a more efficient and cost-effective remote support solution to enhance their global client support capabilities and address limitations of their existing Splashtop solutions.
Solution
Splashtop Enterprise delivered cost-effective, intuitive, and secure remote access and support tools, streamlining Tivit's support capabilities and enhancing service desk efficiency.
Result
Splashtop improved efficiency, customer service, and security for Tivit´s IT support operations while reducing costs.
Testimonial
“We chose Splashtop because it offers a better experience at a more affordable cost. Splashtop has the best customer support, and we have a great, direct relationship with our account manager.”
Ericson Oliveira, Process Specialist, Tivit
The Challenge: Enhancing Global Support Within Budget Constraints.
TIVIT faced challenges with their existing remote support solution, needing a scalable, easy-to-use, and cost-effective platform for their Service Desk, Field Service, and Device Management teams. They required capabilities like session recording in a corporate
environment and diverse device support, but experienced limitations with licensing, usability, and high costs. TIVIT needed a more efficient and budget-friendly remote support solution to deliver seamless global support to their clients across various locations.
The Splashtop Solution: Enhancing Remote Support and Service Desk Operations
To address these challenges, TIVIT evaluated various alternatives, including TeamViewer and VNC Connect, but ultimately chose Splashtop Enterprise for its comprehensive remote access and support software, which best met their needs in terms of plans, functionality, and cost.
Key Aspects of Splashtop's Solution:
Flexible Licensing: Splashtop provided the concurrent user licensing needed to support Tivit's 400 technicians.
Enhanced Service Desk Operations: Tivit primarily provides remote support to PCs and Macs, performing an average of 8,500 remote accesses monthly. Splashtop's service desk features enabled Tivit agents to easily initiate remote sessions by sending clients a support link or 6-digit PIN code. They organized their IT teams in groups via support channels, technicians can view open sessions, easily collaborate on the session, and transfer sessions between groups for quicker issue resolution. Sometimes more than three technicians are needed to collaborate on the same session and Splashtop enabled that.
Robust Security: Splashtop enabled Single-sign-on integration, granular access controls and advanced manageability for attended and unattended access.
Efficient Implementation: Tivit easily set up Splashtop Enterprise in two weeks, creating operational instructions for their 400 analysts and tailoring configurations including firewall, proxy, and local security policies to each client's environment.
Cost-Effective Alternative: Splashtop offered similar functionalities to Tivit's previous solution, at a competitive price point, optimizing costs.
Superior Customer Support: Tivit valued Splashtop's strong support system and direct contact with an account manager, ensuring quick assistance was readily available.
Splashtop exceeded Tivit's expectations in terms of usability and support, providing a highly intuitive and satisfactory experience.
Results: Improving Efficiency and Customer Service While Reducing Costs With Splashtop
The adoption of Splashtop Enterprise led to significant improvements and positive outcomes for TIVIT:
Cost Reduction: Splashtop Enterprise enabled Tivit to reduce costs while maintaining robust functionality, optimizing resource allocation.
Enhanced IT Efficiency through Tool Consolidation: By consolidating their remote support efforts for managed and other devices through Splashtop's scalable and intuitive platform, Tivit's agents resolved issues promptly and efficiently without onsite visits, leading to less downtime, increased customer satisfaction, and a positive customer support experience.
Secure Remote Access: Splashtop Enterprise's security measures, including authentication and auditing, uphold secure remote connections and data transmissions, reinforcing client trust.
Easy Collaboration on Projects: Tivit successfully utilized Splashtop Enterprise in complex projects, enabling multiple analysts to collaborate simultaneously, ensuring faster project completions.
In summary, Splashtop's intuitive interface, secure connections, and comprehensive capabilities contributed to the success of Tivit's remote support endeavors, solidifying their position as a leading technology partner in a hybrid, digital, and hyperconnected world.
About Tivit
TIVIT is a Brazilian multinational that connects technology for a better world. With more than 25 years of experience and operations in ten countries in Latin America, he specializes in creating transformative digital projects. Through its constantly evolving lines of business, the company supports companies in sustaining and scalability, with cloud solutions (public, hybrid and private), and enables secure environments, with cybersecurity resources, in addition to developing technologies focused on Artificial Intelligence and offer services focused on automation and SaaS solutions. The digital transformation generated by TIVIT impacts millions of people daily.