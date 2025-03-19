Vai al contenuto principale
Addigy - Splashtop Integration
Addigy - Splashtop Integration

Remote Control in Addigy’s Apple Device Management Platform

Splashtop unattended remote access is bundled within the Addigy platform, enabling users to securely access and control managed Mac computers from anywhere

Key Features

  • Secure, high-performance, one-click remote access to managed computers from within the Addigy console, even without an end user present.

  • In-session features such as file transfer, remote print, chat and more.

  • Automatic logging of remote access sessions within Addigy.

Resources

How to launch a Splashtop remote control session from within Addigy

