Splashtop and Acronis integration demo
Initiate Remote Control Sessions Within Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud

Acronis integrates with Splashtop’s high-performance remote access solution to power your remote-control capabilities. Remediate incidents, provide reliable support and increase efficiency by instantly accessing the endpoints,.

Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: The All-In-One Cyber Protection Solution

Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud unites best-in-breed backup and next-generation, MI-based anti-malware, antivirus and endpoint protection management in one solution. The API-based architecture has been designed with integration and automation in mind and provides the power and flexibility to reduce complexity, increase productivity and control operating costs.

Optional advanced protection packs – Advanced Backup, Advanced Disaster Recovery, Advanced Security, Advanced Email Security, Advanced Management and Advanced File Sync and Share – can be added easily to the core product to enable the delivery of extended services, offer greater security, increase margins and simplify management.

