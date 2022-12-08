Intro

This Cookie Policy (“Policy”) explains that we believe in being open and clear about how we use your information. This Policy provides information about how and when we use cookies on our Websites. For the purposes of this Policy, the term, “Websites”, shall refer collectively to www.splashtop.com, my.splashtop.com, www.mirroring360.com, classroom.splashtop.com, m360.splashtop.com as well as our other websites that link to this Policy.

Splashtop, our marketing partners, affiliates, and analytics or service providers use cookies and other technologies to ensure everyone who uses the Websites has the best possible experience.

What is a Cookie?

A cookie is a small text file that is placed on your hard drive by a web page server. Cookies contain information that can later be read by a web server in the domain that issued the cookie to you. Some of the cookies will only be used if you use certain features or select certain preferences, and some cookies will always be used. Web beacons, tags and scripts may be used in the Websites or in emails to help us to deliver cookies, count visits, understand usage and campaign effectiveness and determine whether an email has been opened and acted upon. We may receive reports based on the use of these technologies by our service/analytics providers on an individual and aggregated basis.

Why does Splashtop use Cookies?

When you visit our Websites, we may place a number of cookies in your browser. These are known as First Party Cookies and are required to enable to hold session information as you navigate from page to page within the website. For example, we use cookies on our Websites to understand visitor and user preferences, improve their experience, and track and analyze usage, navigational and other statistical information. You can control the use of cookies at the individual browser level. If you elect not to activate the cookie or to later disable cookies, you may still visit our Websites, but your ability to use some features or areas of the Websites may be limited.

How to disable Cookies

You can generally activate or later deactivate the use of cookies through a functionality built into your web browser. To learn more about how to control cookie settings through your browser, here are links where you can learn more about the private browsing features of the most popular web browsers: Firefox, Chrome, Internet Explorer, Safari.

If you want to learn more about cookies, or how to control, disable or delete them, please visit https://www.aboutcookies.org for detailed guidance. In addition, certain third party advertising networks, including Google, permit users to opt out of or customize preferences associated with your internet browsing. To learn more about this feature from Google, click here.

Many jurisdictions require or recommend that website operators inform users/visitors as to the nature of cookies they utilize and, in certain circumstances, obtain the consent of their users to the placement of certain cookies.

Our Websites may include third party social media features, such as the Facebook Like button, and third party widgets, such as the ‘Share This’ button or interactive mini-programs that run on the Websites. These features may collect your IP address, which page you are visiting on the Websites, and set a cookie to enable the feature to function properly. Your interaction with these features is governed by the privacy policy of the third party company providing it.

We may use any of the following categories of cookies on the Websites as detailed below.

Each cookie falls within one of the four following categories:

1. Essential Cookies: Essential cookies (First Party Cookies) are sometimes called “strictly necessary” as without them we cannot provide many services that you need on the Website. For example, essential cookies help remember your preferences as you move around the Website.

2. Analytics Cookies: These cookies track information about visits to the Websites so that we can make improvements and report our performance. For example: analyze visitor and user behavior so as to provide more relevant content or suggest certain activities. They collect information about how visitors use the Websites, which site the user came from, the number of each user’s visits and how long a user stays on the Websites. We might also use analytics cookies to test new ads, pages, or features to see how users react to them.

3. Functionality or Preference Cookies: During your visit to the Websites, cookies are used to remember information you have entered or choices you make (such as your username, language or your region) on the Websites. They also store your preferences when personalizing the Websites to optimize your use of our services, for example, your preferred language. These preferences are remembered, through the use of the persistent cookies, and the next time you visit the Websites you will not have to set them again.

4. Targeting or Advertising Cookies: These Third Party Cookies are placed by third party advertising platforms or networks in order to, deliver ads and track ad performance, enable advertising networks to deliver ads that may be relevant to you based upon your activities (this is sometimes called “behavioral” “tracking” or “targeted” advertising) on the Websites. They may subsequently use information about your visit to target you with advertising that you may be interested in, on the Websites and other websites. For example, these cookies remember which browsers have visited the Websites.

List of Cookies used on the Websites:

All Websites

Cookie: Google Doubleclick

Cookie Purpose: Retargeting, optimization, reporting, and attribution of online advertising

Cookie Duration: 2 months to 2 years

Category: Analytics, Advertising, Targeting

All Websites

Cookie: Facebook

Cookie Purpose: Retargeting, optimization, reporting, and attribution of online advertising

Cookie Duration: 1 year

Category: Analytics, Advertising, Targeting

All Websites

Cookie: Google Analytics

Cookie Purpose: Collects information about how visitors use the Websites, such as which website the user came from, the number of each user’s visits and how long a user stays on the Websites

Cookie Duration: 2 years

Category: Analytics

www.splashtop.com, my.splashtop.com, m360.splashtop.com, classroom.splashtop.com

Cookie: Microsoft Bing

Cookie Purpose: Optimization, reporting, and attribution of online advertising

Cookie Duration: 6 months to 1 year

Category: Analytics, Advertising

www.splashtop.com

Cookie: CrazyEgg

Cookie Purpose: Website analytics tool that gives us heatmaps and click data

Cookie Duration: 1 year

Category: Analytics

www.splashtop.com

Cookie: Microsoft Clarity

Cookie Purpose: Website analytics tool that gives us heatmaps and click data

Cookie Duration: 6-12 Months

Category: Analytics

All sites (only on pages with embedded YouTube videos)

Cookie: Youtube

Cookie Purpose: YouTube video player

Cookie Duration: Up to 6 months

Category: Analytics, Functionality, Preference

All websites

Cookie: Act-on

Cookie Purpose: Marketing automation software and forms, including the subscribe to newsletter form in the web page footer

Cookie Duration: 1 year

Category: Essential

my.splashtop.com, https://support-splashtoppersonal.splashtop.com, https://support-splashtopbusiness.splashtop.com, https://support-splashtoponprem.splashtop.com, https://support-whiteboard.splashtop.com

Cookie: Zendesk

Cookie Purpose: Holds session information for our Zendesk-based support sites

Cookie Duration: Session

Category: Essential

www.splashtop.com, my.splashtop.com, m360.splashtop.com, classroom.splashtop.com

Cookie: New Relic

Cookie Purpose: Measure Website performance

Cookie Duration: Session

Category: Analytics

www.splashtop.com

Cookie: Splashtop

Cookie Purpose: Tracking language choice

Cookie Duration: 3 Months

Category: Essential

my.splashtop.com, m360.splashtop.com, classroom.splashtop.com

Cookie: Splashtop

Cookie Purpose: Session information to keep track of who you are as you use a dashboard/web console site

Cookie Duration: Session

Category: Essential

All Websites

Cookie: LinkedIn

Cookie Purpose: Retargeting, optimization, reporting, and attribution of online advertising

Cookie Duration: 1 hour to 2 years

Category: Analytics, Advertising, Targeting

www.splashtop.com, my.splashtop.com (only on pages with chat widget)

Cookie: Intercom

Cookie Purpose: Unique anonymous identifier, keeping track of sessions

Cookie Duration: 1 week to 9 months

Category: Tracking, Identification, Functionality

www.splashtop.com

Cookie: 6sense

Cookie Purpose: Tracks visitor behavior to provide analytics for marketing and personalization purposes

Cookie Duration: 2 years

Category: Analytics, Tracking, Identification, Personalization

Cookies Subject to Change

The content of this Policy is for your general information and use only. These cookies are subject to change without notice. You acknowledge that this information may contain inaccuracies or errors and is subject to change and we expressly exclude liability for any such inaccuracies or errors to the fullest extent permitted by law.

Cookies Used in Our Services

In addition to using cookies on our Websites as described above, we also use cookies and other tracking technologies in connection with your access to and use of the products and services which we market for subscription on our Websites (our “Services”). How and why we use cookies and other tracking technologies in our Services is further explained in our Privacy Policy found here.

Updates to This Policy

If there are any material changes to this Policy, you will be notified by the posting of a prominent notice on our Websites prior to the change becoming effective. We encourage you to periodically review this page for the latest information on the Policy. Your continued use of the Websites constitutes your agreement to be bound by such changes to this Policy. Your only remedy, if you do not accept the terms of this Policy, is to discontinue use of and access to the Websites.

Last updated February, 2021