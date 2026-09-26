Secure Wi-Fi and Network Access with Foxpass Cloud RADIUS
Discover how Foxpass by Splashtop helps IT teams strengthen Wi-Fi and network access with certificate-based authentication, device-awareness policies, and centralized user management.
Date: November 18, 2026
Time: 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm GMT
Duration: 30 minutes
Securing Wi-Fi and network access shouldn’t require managing complex infrastructure or relying on shared credentials.
Join Splashtop experts for a live discussion and demo on how Foxpass Cloud RADIUS helps organizations to modernize network access, simplify management, and improve visibility across users and devices.
In this session, you’ll learn how to:
Strengthen Wi-Fi and network access security with cloud-native RADIUS and certificated authentication
Reduce IT overhead with centralized user management and streamlined onboarding and offboarding
Gain greater control and visibility with device-aware access policies and authentication insights
Whether you’re supporting corporate Wi-Fi, remote users, or BYOD environments, this webinar will show how Foxpass by Splashtop can help your organization simplify and strengthen secure Wi-Fi and network access at scale.
P.S. Can’t make it live? Register anyway and we’ll send you the recording.