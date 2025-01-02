Pular para o conteúdo principal
Mastering Splashtop Remote Support

Date: March 26, 2025 

Time: 8 AM PT | 11 AM ET | 4 PM GMT 

Duration: 30 minutes 

Description: Join our 30-minute webinar to discover how to unlock the full potential of Splashtop Remote Support and empower your technicians to optimize support queue management while delivering exceptional service experiences. 

You will Learn to: 

  • Leverage attended remote access for real-time, efficient support. 

  • Integrate remote chat and ticketing systems seamlessly to streamline workflows. 

  • Utilize versatile connection methods to address diverse support needs. 

  • Harness Splashtop’s robust security, compliance, and performance features. 

Plus, get an exclusive sneak peek at advanced features to take your remote support capabilities to the next level. 

