At Splashtop and Foxpass, we’re always innovating and looking for new ways to help secure your networks. So, we’re excited to officially announce some new Foxpass features we've rolled out over the past few weeks:
On-Premises Deployment
We now officially offer on-premises deployment through Docker containers, in addition to our private hosted and regular cloud deployments. On-premises deployments are great for organizations that require it for PCI compliance or handling especially sensitive data.
Sub-domain Support
We’ve also added support for multiple domains. Simply enable “Subdomain Support” on the Config page to manage users across multiple domains.
More Directory Sync Options
We've created a dedicated sync page so you can easily mix and match your user and group syncing. Now you can sync with Google, Office 365, Okta, or Bitium, making it even easier to manage your directory and permissions!
Unicode Support
We now offer full Unicode support across all our interfaces and endpoints. Unicode is a character encoding standard made to support the use of text in any writing system that can be digitized, including over 100 scripts, common symbols and punctuation, and thousands of emoji. Including Unicode support makes it easier for users to use their preferred language.
Binder Password Refresh
You can now manually refresh passwords for your LDAP Binders. No matter why you need to change your password, it’s as simple as going to the Binder and clicking “Reset Password.”
Upgrade Your Security
