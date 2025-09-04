Streamline Passwordless BYOD Onboarding with a Self-Service Certificate Installer
Let users enroll their own devices for secure Wi-Fi and VPN access without manual provisioning, shared passwords, or IT tickets. Included with Foxpass Advanced License.
What It Does
The Foxpass BYOD Certificate Installer provides a secure, self-service interface that allows users and organizations to:
Download and install an X.509 certificate
Enroll their personal (unmanaged) device for network access
Authenticate via EAP-TLS to your Wi-Fi or VPN infrastructure
Avoid password-based network authentication entirely
Complement MDM integrations to provide complete zero-trust, certificate-based network access for every device — managed or BYOD
This enables passwordless, certificate-based authentication—a core pillar of zero-trust network access.
Key Capabilities
EAP-TLS Certificate Enrollment
Issues X.509 certificates from Foxpass’s secure backend
Supports certificate expiration, revocation, and renewal
Integrates with Foxpass Cloud RADIUS for EAP-TLS authentication
Custom-Branded Experience
Customize installer branding with your institution or company name (e.g., NetID-based portals)
Provide trust and clarity during self-enrollment
Ideal for K–12, Higher Ed, and multi-tenant deployments
Supports Major Platforms
Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, ChromeOS
No admin rights required for installation
Also supports MDM integrations for managed device workflows (Jamf, Intune, Kandji)
Designed for Scalability
Onboard hundreds or thousands of devices across student/staff/faculty or remote teams
Reduce help desk volume caused by password resets or SSID confusion
Track enrollment and usage via Foxpass logs
How It Works
User logs into the BYOD portal using their identity provider credentials (Google, Okta, Entra ID, etc.)
Installer delivers a signed certificate to the user’s device
Device connects to Wi-Fi/VPN using EAP-TLS via Foxpass Cloud RADIUS
Foxpass validates the certificate and assigns access based on identity or group
Best For
K–12 and Higher Education – Empower students and faculty to connect without IT intervention
Remote & Hybrid Workforces – Secure VPN access for personal laptops and mobile devices
High-Security Environments – Enforce passwordless access policies across unmanaged endpoints
Multi-Tenant Networks – Onboard guests or contractors with limited access VLANs
Works With
Directory Sync: Google Workspace, Entra ID, Okta, OneLogin
Wi-Fi Controllers: Meraki, Aruba, Ubiquiti, ...
MDMs: Jamf, Intune, Kandji, Addigy, ...
Security & Compliance
X.509 certs reduce credential exposure and phishing risk
Certificates tied to user/device, not shared across systems
Supports zero-trust principles: authenticate every connection
Audit logs and certificate lifecycle management included
SOC 2 Type II and HIPAA-ready backend infrastructure
Real Customer Feedback
We transitioned to certificate-based Wi-Fi with Foxpass to eliminate password resets and phishing. Their BYOD installer made it painless—even for non-technical users.
Mike Good, Network Administrator, LL Schools
Ready to Go Passwordless for BYOD?
The Foxpass BYOD Certificate Installer helps you deploy secure, passwordless Wi-Fi and VPN access across any device with zero-touch provisioning