Streamline Passwordless BYOD Onboarding with a Self-Service Certificate Installer

Let users enroll their own devices for secure Wi-Fi and VPN access without manual provisioning, shared passwords, or IT tickets. Included with Foxpass Advanced License.

What It Does

The Foxpass BYOD Certificate Installer provides a secure, self-service interface that allows users and organizations to:

  • Download and install an X.509 certificate

  • Enroll their personal (unmanaged) device for network access

  • Authenticate via EAP-TLS to your Wi-Fi or VPN infrastructure

  • Avoid password-based network authentication entirely

  • Complement MDM integrations to provide complete zero-trust, certificate-based network access for every device — managed or BYOD

This enables passwordless, certificate-based authentication—a core pillar of zero-trust network access.

Key Capabilities

  • Shield and lock icon representing Zero Trust Access

    EAP-TLS Certificate Enrollment

    • Issues X.509 certificates from Foxpass’s secure backend

    • Supports certificate expiration, revocation, and renewal

    • Integrates with Foxpass Cloud RADIUS for EAP-TLS authentication

  • Custom-Branded Experience

    • Customize installer branding with your institution or company name (e.g., NetID-based portals)

    • Provide trust and clarity during self-enrollment

    • Ideal for K–12, Higher Ed, and multi-tenant deployments

  • Supports Major Platforms

    • Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, ChromeOS

    • No admin rights required for installation

    • Also supports MDM integrations for managed device workflows (Jamf, Intune, Kandji)

  • Designed for Scalability

    • Onboard hundreds or thousands of devices across student/staff/faculty or remote teams

    • Reduce help desk volume caused by password resets or SSID confusion

    • Track enrollment and usage via Foxpass logs

How It Works

  1. User logs into the BYOD portal using their identity provider credentials (Google, Okta, Entra ID, etc.)

  2. Installer delivers a signed certificate to the user’s device

  3. Device connects to Wi-Fi/VPN using EAP-TLS via Foxpass Cloud RADIUS

  4. Foxpass validates the certificate and assigns access based on identity or group

Best For

  • K–12 and Higher Education – Empower students and faculty to connect without IT intervention

  • Remote & Hybrid Workforces – Secure VPN access for personal laptops and mobile devices

  • High-Security Environments – Enforce passwordless access policies across unmanaged endpoints

  • Multi-Tenant Networks – Onboard guests or contractors with limited access VLANs

Works With

Security & Compliance

  • X.509 certs reduce credential exposure and phishing risk

  • Certificates tied to user/device, not shared across systems

  • Supports zero-trust principles: authenticate every connection

  • Audit logs and certificate lifecycle management included

  • SOC 2 Type II and HIPAA-ready backend infrastructure

Real Customer Feedback

We transitioned to certificate-based Wi-Fi with Foxpass to eliminate password resets and phishing. Their BYOD installer made it painless—even for non-technical users.

Mike Good, Network Administrator, LL Schools

Ready to Go Passwordless for BYOD?

The Foxpass BYOD Certificate Installer helps you deploy secure, passwordless Wi-Fi and VPN access across any device with zero-touch provisioning

