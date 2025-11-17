Skip to main content
Foxpass
Foxpass Has a New Home on Splashtop.com

Foxpass Team
2 min read
Updated
We’ve moved! Foxpass is now part of the Splashtop website, bringing you a unified, streamlined experience backed by the same trusted team, products, and security standards.

After joining the Splashtop family more than two years ago, Foxpass has continued to evolve, expanding integrations, deepening compliance readiness, and strengthening our zero-trust security capabilities. Now, we’ve taken the next natural step in that journey: our website has officially moved from foxpass.com to splashtop.com/foxpass.

This change brings Foxpass into the broader Splashtop ecosystem online, where our shared commitment to secure, simple, and scalable access comes together for IT, security, and DevOps teams worldwide.

What’s Changing

  • A new home under the Splashtop brand: All Foxpass pages, product overviews, and resources are now part of splashtop.com/foxpass.

  • Updated navigation and visuals: A cleaner design and structure, updated content, and unified branding consistent with Splashtop’s trusted design language.

  • Centralized experience: Foxpass content now lives alongside Splashtop’s security and compliance information, making it easier to see how Foxpass fits within Splashtop’s Secure Access Suite of products.

What’s Not Changing

  • The Foxpass Cloud RADIUS, Cloud LDAP, and SSH Key Management services you rely on remain the same.

  • You’ll continue using the same login portals, consoles, and support channels, handled by the same dedicated Foxpass team.

  • Our mission to help organizations simplify and secure network and server access through developer-friendly, zero-trust-aligned IAM solutions hasn't changed.

Why We Made the Move

Foxpass has been part of Splashtop since 2022. Behind the scenes, we’ve operated as one team, collaborating on security, compliance, and customer success. Migrating our web presence to splashtop.com reflects that reality, offering our customers a more unified brand experience and faster access to everything Foxpass and Splashtop have to offer.

It also makes it easier for visitors to explore Splashtop’s complete, secure access portfolio (including remote access, endpoint management, and identity-based network authentication) under one trusted brand.

Looking ahead, you’ll continue to see updates across the new Foxpass pages, including:

  • Deeper technical guides on device compliance and RADIUS over TLS (RadSec)

  • Expanded zero-trust and MDM integration resources

  • New case studies, webinars, and feature announcements

Whether you’ve been a Foxpass customer for years or are discovering us for the first time, we invite you to explore our new home. Visit splashtop.com/foxpass and see what's next!

