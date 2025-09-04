Automate, Integrate, and Extend Foxpass with a Full-Featured REST API
Manage users, groups, SSH keys, access policies, and audit data with confidence via a developer-friendly API built for secure infrastructure automation.
Why Use the Foxpass API?
Manual directory or key management doesn't scale - and it introduces risk. The Foxpass API allows your team to:
Automate user and group provisioning
Sync SSH keys programmatically
Manage access permissions as code
Integrate with internal platforms and DevOps pipelines
Trigger deprovisioning or credential revocation via CI/CD tools
If you want to manage infrastructure at scale, this API is your foundation for IAM automation and zero-trust enforcement.
Core Capabilities
User Management
Create, update, or delete users
Set user roles and LDAP access attributes
Disable or re-enable accounts programmatically
Group Management
Create groups and assign users
Enforce access policies via group-based permissions
Control LDAP group membership dynamically
SSH Key Management (with Engineering Add-On)
Upload SSH keys to user accounts
Rotate keys via script or CI/CD action
Enforce single-source key control across servers
POSIX Attribute Control (with Engineering Add-On)
Define UID, GID, shell, and home directory for engineering users
Integrate with Linux/macOS login systems
Audit Logs & Authentication Data
Retrieve access logs for LDAP and RADIUS
Export logs to a SIEM or monitoring tool
Review access history for compliance
Popular Integrations
- Custom internal admin portals
- Infrastructure-as-code (e.g., Terraform, Ansible)
- CI/CD pipelines (e.g., deprovisioning workflows)
- MDM or endpoint management tooling
- Incident response automations
API Architecture
RESTful endpoints with predictable JSON structures
Token-based authentication with scoped access
Rate limits for performance and security
Fully documented via Foxpass Developer Portal
Example endpoints include:
GET /api/users/ – List users
POST /api/groups/ – Create group
PUT /api/public-keys/{id}/ – Update SSH key
GET /api/logs/ – Retrieve audit logs
Secure by Design
TLS encryption for all API traffic
Role-based API token permissions
Logs and audit trails of API activity
Supports SOC 2 and HIPAA-aligned use cases
Ready to Automate Your Access Control?
The Foxpass API gives your team the control and flexibility to treat IAM like infrastructure—secure, scalable, and code-driven.