Foxpass
Automate, Integrate, and Extend Foxpass with a Full-Featured REST API

Manage users, groups, SSH keys, access policies, and audit data with confidence via a developer-friendly API built for secure infrastructure automation.

Why Use the Foxpass API?

Manual directory or key management doesn't scale - and it introduces risk. The Foxpass API allows your team to:

  • Automate user and group provisioning

  • Sync SSH keys programmatically

  • Manage access permissions as code

  • Integrate with internal platforms and DevOps pipelines

  • Trigger deprovisioning or credential revocation via CI/CD tools

If you want to manage infrastructure at scale, this API is your foundation for IAM automation and zero-trust enforcement.

Core Capabilities

  • Secure remote access management icon

    User Management

    • Create, update, or delete users

    • Set user roles and LDAP access attributes

    • Disable or re-enable accounts programmatically

  • User groups icon

    Group Management

    • Create groups and assign users

    • Enforce access policies via group-based permissions

    • Control LDAP group membership dynamically

  • SSO and SAML integration key icon

    SSH Key Management (with Engineering Add-On)

    • Upload SSH keys to user accounts

    • Rotate keys via script or CI/CD action

    • Enforce single-source key control across servers

  • POSIX Attribute Control (with Engineering Add-On)

    • Define UID, GID, shell, and home directory for engineering users

    • Integrate with Linux/macOS login systems

  • Update Management icon

    Audit Logs & Authentication Data

    • Retrieve access logs for LDAP and RADIUS

    • Export logs to a SIEM or monitoring tool

    • Review access history for compliance

Popular Integrations

  • Custom internal admin portals
  • Infrastructure-as-code (e.g., Terraform, Ansible)
  • CI/CD pipelines (e.g., deprovisioning workflows)
  • MDM or endpoint management tooling
  • Incident response automations

API Architecture

  • RESTful endpoints with predictable JSON structures

  • Token-based authentication with scoped access

  • Rate limits for performance and security

  • Fully documented via Foxpass Developer Portal

Example endpoints include:

  • GET /api/users/ – List users

  • POST /api/groups/ – Create group

  • PUT /api/public-keys/{id}/ – Update SSH key

  • GET /api/logs/ – Retrieve audit logs

Secure by Design

  • TLS encryption for all API traffic

  • Role-based API token permissions

  • Logs and audit trails of API activity

  • Supports SOC 2 and HIPAA-aligned use cases

Resources

Full API Reference
Quickstart & Integration Guides

Ready to Automate Your Access Control?

The Foxpass API gives your team the control and flexibility to treat IAM like infrastructure—secure, scalable, and code-driven.

