Compare Foxpass Plans and Add-Ons to Build the Right Stack for Your Org

Whether you're securing a school network, scaling a SaaS team, or replacing legacy IAM, Foxpass offers plans designed to meet your infrastructure and compliance needs.

Foxpass License Tiers

Included in All Plans:

  • Foxpass Cloud RADIUS (Wi-Fi & VPN access control)

  • Foxpass Cloud LDAP (user/group directory for VPN, legacy apps, legacy Active Directory replacement)

  • Directory Sync (Entra ID, Google Workspace, Okta, OneLogin)

  • Support for EAP-TTLS authentication

  • RADIUS over TLS (RadSec) + audit logs

  • Web-based admin console and API

  • Role-based access controls

  • 24h log retention (RADIUS & LDAP)

  • SOC 2 Type II and HIPAA-ready infrastructure

  • Email-based support

  • Guided onboarding setup assistance - no extra fee or hidden costs

Base Plan Comparison

Features

Standard License

Advanced License

Wi-Fi and VPN Authentication

RADIUS Protocol Support

EAP-TTLS (Username + Password)

EAP-TTLS + EAP-TLS (Certificate-Based)

RADIUS over TLS (RadSec)

Cloud RADIUS Server

Cloud LDAP Directory

Directory Sync (Google Workspace, Entra ID, Okta, OneLogin)

BYOD Certificate Installer

Real-Time Directory & Access Updates

Admin Console + API Access

Log Retention

24 Hours

24 Hours (Extendable to 90 Days)

Security Compliance

SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, HIPAA-Ready

SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, HIPAA-Ready

Support Level

Standard Support

Priority Support

Custom Pricing

Available Add-Ons

Engineering License Add-On

Built for DevOps, SRE, and IT engineering teams managing Linux, macOS, and SSH workflows.

Includes:

  • POSIX attribute support (UID, GID, shell, home directory)

  • SSH key upload, rotation, and enforcement

  • Sudo access policy enforcement

  • Command-line and API integration

Ideal for: SSH access control, Linux/macOS login, sudo governance, cloud-native LDAP integration

Extended Logging Add-On

Get 90-day searchable access logs for RADIUS and LDAP activity. Meet compliance needs, simplify audits, and investigate access events across a longer time horizon.

Includes:

  • 90-day log retention

  • Exportable logs for audits

  • Enhanced incident traceability

  • Secure, role-based access to logs

Volume, EDU, and Nonprofit Discounts

Foxpass offers discounted pricing for:

  • Educational institutions (K–12, Higher Ed, charter networks)

  • Nonprofit organizations

  • Volume-based deployments (multi-campus, multi-site, large user counts)

Just let us know who you are. We’re happy to work with your budget.

Private Tenancy & Self-Hosted Options

Need a fully private instance or isolated deployment?

Foxpass supports custom deployment options:

  • Dedicated cloud tenancy

  • Self-hosted deployments (enterprise only)

  • Custom compliance and firewall configuration

Let’s Tailor a Plan to Fit Your Needs

Foxpass pricing scales with your team size, authentication volume, and security requirements. Let us create a custom quote that works for your infrastructure and budget.

