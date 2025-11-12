Compare Foxpass Plans and Add-Ons to Build the Right Stack for Your Org
Whether you're securing a school network, scaling a SaaS team, or replacing legacy IAM, Foxpass offers plans designed to meet your infrastructure and compliance needs.
Foxpass License Tiers
Included in All Plans:
Foxpass Cloud RADIUS (Wi-Fi & VPN access control)
Foxpass Cloud LDAP (user/group directory for VPN, legacy apps, legacy Active Directory replacement)
Directory Sync (Entra ID, Google Workspace, Okta, OneLogin)
Support for EAP-TTLS authentication
RADIUS over TLS (RadSec) + audit logs
Web-based admin console and API
Role-based access controls
24h log retention (RADIUS & LDAP)
SOC 2 Type II and HIPAA-ready infrastructure
Email-based support
Guided onboarding setup assistance - no extra fee or hidden costs
Base Plan Comparison
Features
Standard License
Advanced License
Wi-Fi and VPN Authentication
RADIUS Protocol Support
EAP-TTLS (Username + Password)
EAP-TTLS + EAP-TLS (Certificate-Based)
RADIUS over TLS (RadSec)
Cloud RADIUS Server
Cloud LDAP Directory
Directory Sync (Google Workspace, Entra ID, Okta, OneLogin)
BYOD Certificate Installer
Real-Time Directory & Access Updates
Admin Console + API Access
Log Retention
24 Hours
24 Hours (Extendable to 90 Days)
Security Compliance
SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, HIPAA-Ready
SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, HIPAA-Ready
Support Level
Standard Support
Priority Support
Custom Pricing
Contact Us
Contact Us
Available Add-Ons
Engineering License Add-On
Built for DevOps, SRE, and IT engineering teams managing Linux, macOS, and SSH workflows.
Includes:
POSIX attribute support (UID, GID, shell, home directory)
SSH key upload, rotation, and enforcement
Sudo access policy enforcement
Command-line and API integration
Ideal for: SSH access control, Linux/macOS login, sudo governance, cloud-native LDAP integration
Extended Logging Add-On
Get 90-day searchable access logs for RADIUS and LDAP activity. Meet compliance needs, simplify audits, and investigate access events across a longer time horizon.
Includes:
90-day log retention
Exportable logs for audits
Enhanced incident traceability
Secure, role-based access to logs
Volume, EDU, and Nonprofit Discounts
Foxpass offers discounted pricing for:
Educational institutions (K–12, Higher Ed, charter networks)
Nonprofit organizations
Volume-based deployments (multi-campus, multi-site, large user counts)
Just let us know who you are. We’re happy to work with your budget.
Private Tenancy & Self-Hosted Options
Need a fully private instance or isolated deployment?
Foxpass supports custom deployment options:
Dedicated cloud tenancy
Self-hosted deployments (enterprise only)
Custom compliance and firewall configuration
Let’s Tailor a Plan to Fit Your Needs
Foxpass pricing scales with your team size, authentication volume, and security requirements. Let us create a custom quote that works for your infrastructure and budget.