Simplify eduroam Integration with Cloud-Native RADIUS
Foxpass helps colleges and universities deploy or expand eduroam access with secure, scalable RADIUS infrastructure and streamlined identity federation support.
What is eduroam?
eduroam (education roaming) is a global identity federation that allows students, faculty, and researchers to securely connect to Wi-Fi at any participating institution using their home institution credentials.
Participating in eduroam requires:
A compliant RADIUS server supporting EAP authentication
Integration with your institution’s identity provider (IdP)
Support for certificate-based (EAP-TLS) or identity-based (EAP-TTLS) authentication
Trust configuration and federation participation via your national operator (e.g., InCommon in the U.S.)
The Challenge for Campus IT Teams
Maintaining on-prem RADIUS infrastructure is time-consuming and error-prone
Certificate management (EAP-TLS) creates user support burden
Federating with eduroam requires technical coordination and compliance
Scaling to multiple campuses or guest networks introduces complexity
Foxpass helps universities and colleges adopt and scale RADIUS infrastructure that meets eduroam requirements — with a cloud-native, zero-maintenance approach
The Foxpass Solution
Cloud RADIUS for eduroam
Supports EAP-TLS and EAP-TTLS
Global availability and failover
RadSec (RADIUS over TLS) support
No on-premises RADIUS servers needed
Integration with Your Identity Provider
Connects with Google Workspace, Entra ID, Okta, OneLogin, and LDAP
Assign access by group, role, or user identity
Enforce least-privilege access and directory-driven policies
Certificate Lifecycle Management (Advanced License)
MDM integration with Jamf, Kandji, Intune for managed devices
Certificate revocation and expiration management
Self-service BYOD certificate installer with NetID branding
Federation-Ready Architecture
Easily configure your RADIUS proxy with your NRO (e.g., InCommon, Internet2)
Secure trust relationships with identity federation partners
Extend eduroam to satellite campuses, shared networks, or public spaces
Learn more about the OpenRoaming and eduroam federation model here
Who This Is For
Foxpass supports higher education and research institutions that want to:
- Join the eduroam federation for the first time
- Replace or modernize aging on-prem RADIUS infrastructure
- Scale eduroam across multiple campuses
- Improve certificate onboarding and reduce Wi-Fi helpdesk tickets
- Tie Wi-Fi/VPN access to existing identity providers
eduroam Compatibility Matrix
Requirement
Supported by Foxpass
eduroam RADIUS architecture (EAP-TLS / EAP-TTLS)
BYOD + MDM certificate onboarding
RADIUS proxy for federation
Directory integration (Google Workspace, Entra ID, Okta, OneLogin, LDAP)
RadSec support
Audit logs and session visibility
