Foxpass
Simplify eduroam Integration with Cloud-Native RADIUS

Foxpass helps colleges and universities deploy or expand eduroam access with secure, scalable RADIUS infrastructure and streamlined identity federation support.

What is eduroam?

eduroam (education roaming) is a global identity federation that allows students, faculty, and researchers to securely connect to Wi-Fi at any participating institution using their home institution credentials.

Participating in eduroam requires:

  • A compliant RADIUS server supporting EAP authentication

  • Integration with your institution’s identity provider (IdP)

  • Support for certificate-based (EAP-TLS) or identity-based (EAP-TTLS) authentication

  • Trust configuration and federation participation via your national operator (e.g., InCommon in the U.S.)

The Challenge for Campus IT Teams

  • Maintaining on-prem RADIUS infrastructure is time-consuming and error-prone

  • Certificate management (EAP-TLS) creates user support burden

  • Federating with eduroam requires technical coordination and compliance

  • Scaling to multiple campuses or guest networks introduces complexity

Foxpass helps universities and colleges adopt and scale RADIUS infrastructure that meets eduroam requirements — with a cloud-native, zero-maintenance approach

The Foxpass Solution

  • Cloud RADIUS for eduroam

    • Supports EAP-TLS and EAP-TTLS

    • Global availability and failover

    • RadSec (RADIUS over TLS) support

    • No on-premises RADIUS servers needed

  • Integration with Your Identity Provider

    • Connects with Google Workspace, Entra ID, Okta, OneLogin, and LDAP

    • Assign access by group, role, or user identity

    • Enforce least-privilege access and directory-driven policies

  • Certificate Lifecycle Management (Advanced License)

    • MDM integration with Jamf, Kandji, Intune for managed devices

    • Certificate revocation and expiration management

    • Self-service BYOD certificate installer with NetID branding

  • Federation-Ready Architecture

    • Easily configure your RADIUS proxy with your NRO (e.g., InCommon, Internet2)

    • Secure trust relationships with identity federation partners

    • Extend eduroam to satellite campuses, shared networks, or public spaces

    • Learn more about the OpenRoaming and eduroam federation model here

Who This Is For

Foxpass supports higher education and research institutions that want to:

  • Join the eduroam federation for the first time
  • Replace or modernize aging on-prem RADIUS infrastructure
  • Scale eduroam across multiple campuses
  • Improve certificate onboarding and reduce Wi-Fi helpdesk tickets
  • Tie Wi-Fi/VPN access to existing identity providers

eduroam Compatibility Matrix

Requirement

Supported by Foxpass

eduroam RADIUS architecture (EAP-TLS / EAP-TTLS)

BYOD + MDM certificate onboarding

RADIUS proxy for federation

Directory integration (Google Workspace, Entra ID, Okta, OneLogin, LDAP)

RadSec support

Audit logs and session visibility

Let’s Work Together to Power Your eduroam Deployment

Join or scale eduroam with zero infrastructure headaches. Foxpass helps higher ed IT teams deploy cloud-native RADIUS, simplify certificate onboarding, and meet federation requirements.

