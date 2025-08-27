Secure Access Control & Audit Visibility for HIPAA, SOC 2, PCI DSS, GLBA, and Beyond
Foxpass helps IT teams in healthcare, insurance, finance, and other regulated industries implement zero-trust access, manage credentials at scale, and maintain audit readiness, without the burden of managing on-prem infrastructure.
Industry Challenges
Organizations in regulated sectors face rising pressure to:
Secure remote and on-site access to PHI, PII, and financial records
Maintain detailed access logs for HIPAA, SOC 2, PCI DSS, GLBA, or internal audits
Enforce least-privilege access for contractors, clinicians, financial analysts, or distributed teams
Eliminate risky shared credentials and unmanaged VPN/Wi-Fi access that expose sensitive data to fraud or compliance violations
Modernize IT infrastructure without adding operational overhead
Foxpass delivers a modern access control solution built for regulated IT environments
How Foxpass Helps
Identity-Driven Network Authentication
Enforce Wi-Fi and VPN access via user identity, verified certificates, and group policies
Integrate with your IdP (Okta, Google, Entra ID, OneLogin)
No shared Wi-Fi credentials or unmanaged VPN passwords
Audit Logging for ComplianceLearn More
Log every RADIUS and LDAP authentication request
Maintain exportable, time-stamped records for compliance reporting
Identify unauthorized access attempts or unusual patterns
Prove enforcement of least privilege and onboarding/offboarding policies
Built for the Demands of Regulated Industries
Enforce precise access controls for distributed care teams, financial analysts, and remote claims agents
Tie network and VPN access directly to verified HRIS or IdP identities
Streamline certificate-based onboarding with Foxpass BYOD tools and MDM integrations
Support auditors with just-in-time reporting and real-time visibility into access activity
Aligned with Compliance & Zero Trust
Requirement
Supported by Foxpass
HIPAA-Ready Architecture
SOC 2 Type II Compliant Infrastructure
PCI DSS-Aligned Authentication & Logging
GLBA-Ready Access Controls
TLS-Enforced Authentication & API
Zero-Trust Access Enforcement
Least Privilege Policy Enforcement
Audit-Ready Log Exports
Identity Provider Integration
VPN + Wi-Fi Access Controls
Common Use Cases
Secure Wi-Fi access for hospitals, clinics, financial institutions, or distributed workforces
Enforce identity-based VPN login for distributed claims teams and financial analysts
Enforce least-privilege access for banking staff, traders, or call center agents
Replace legacy self-hosted RADIUS with cloud-native zero-trust enforcement
Simplify certificate-based onboarding with BYOD installers and MDM integrations
Maintain HIPAA, SOC 2, PCI DSS, and GLBA audit readiness with secure authentication and 90-day logs
Ready to Secure Access in a Regulated Environment?
Whether you're managing PHI, customer financial data, or preparing for HIPAA, SOC 2, PCI DSS, or GLBA audits, Foxpass gives your team the access control, logging, and zero-trust enforcement needed to stay secure and compliant.