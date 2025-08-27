Skip to main content
Secure Access Control & Audit Visibility for HIPAA, SOC 2, PCI DSS, GLBA, and Beyond

Foxpass helps IT teams in healthcare, insurance, finance, and other regulated industries implement zero-trust access, manage credentials at scale, and maintain audit readiness, without the burden of managing on-prem infrastructure.

Industry Challenges

Organizations in regulated sectors face rising pressure to:

  • Secure remote and on-site access to PHI, PII, and financial records

  • Maintain detailed access logs for HIPAA, SOC 2, PCI DSS, GLBA, or internal audits

  • Enforce least-privilege access for contractors, clinicians, financial analysts, or distributed teams

  • Eliminate risky shared credentials and unmanaged VPN/Wi-Fi access that expose sensitive data to fraud or compliance violations

  • Modernize IT infrastructure without adding operational overhead

Foxpass delivers a modern access control solution built for regulated IT environments

How Foxpass Helps

  • Identity-Driven Network Authentication

    • Enforce Wi-Fi and VPN access via user identity, verified certificates, and group policies

    • Integrate with your IdP (Okta, Google, Entra ID, OneLogin)

    • No shared Wi-Fi credentials or unmanaged VPN passwords

  • Update Management icon

    Audit Logging for Compliance

    • Log every RADIUS and LDAP authentication request

    • Maintain exportable, time-stamped records for compliance reporting

    • Identify unauthorized access attempts or unusual patterns

    • Prove enforcement of least privilege and onboarding/offboarding policies

  • Architecture and Design blueprints icon

    Built for the Demands of Regulated Industries

    • Enforce precise access controls for distributed care teams, financial analysts, and remote claims agents

    • Tie network and VPN access directly to verified HRIS or IdP identities

    • Streamline certificate-based onboarding with Foxpass BYOD tools and MDM integrations

    • Support auditors with just-in-time reporting and real-time visibility into access activity

Aligned with Compliance & Zero Trust

Requirement

Supported by Foxpass

HIPAA-Ready Architecture

SOC 2 Type II Compliant Infrastructure

PCI DSS-Aligned Authentication & Logging

GLBA-Ready Access Controls

TLS-Enforced Authentication & API

Zero-Trust Access Enforcement

Least Privilege Policy Enforcement

Audit-Ready Log Exports

Identity Provider Integration

VPN + Wi-Fi Access Controls

Common Use Cases

  • Secure Wi-Fi access for hospitals, clinics, financial institutions, or distributed workforces

  • Enforce identity-based VPN login for distributed claims teams and financial analysts

  • Enforce least-privilege access for banking staff, traders, or call center agents

  • Replace legacy self-hosted RADIUS with cloud-native zero-trust enforcement

  • Simplify certificate-based onboarding with BYOD installers and MDM integrations

  • Maintain HIPAA, SOC 2, PCI DSS, and GLBA audit readiness with secure authentication and 90-day logs

Ready to Secure Access in a Regulated Environment?

Whether you're managing PHI, customer financial data, or preparing for HIPAA, SOC 2, PCI DSS, or GLBA audits, Foxpass gives your team the access control, logging, and zero-trust enforcement needed to stay secure and compliant.

