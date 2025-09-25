Zero-Trust Access Control for Fast-Moving Tech Teams
Foxpass helps SaaS, software, and tech companies secure infrastructure, automate access management, and prepare for audits, without slowing down your engineers.
The Challenge
Growing software companies face a unique set of IAM and infrastructure risks:
Shared SSH keys and ad-hoc access control
Passwords stored in vaults or spreadsheets
No audit trail for infrastructure access
Legacy directory systems that don’t scale with cloud-native stacks
VPN and Wi-Fi access that’s not tied to identity
When security takes a back seat to speed, tech debt becomes security debt.
The Foxpass Solution
Foxpass gives SaaS and engineering-first organizations a developer-friendly identity and access management (IAM) layer designed for:
Zero-trust access enforcement (RADIUS + LDAP)
SSH key rotation and sudo access control
VPN and Wi-Fi authentication tied to your IdP
Audit-ready logs for SOC 2, HIPAA, and customer trust
API-first automation and directory sync
Key Use Cases for SaaS & Tech Teams
Centralize SSH Key and Linux/macOS Access Control
Replace scattered key management with centralized control tied to LDAP and your IdP.
Secure VPN and Wi-Fi Access for Hybrid Teams
Enforce RADIUS authentication using identity or certificates. No shared credentials.
Tie Access to Engineering Roles & Groups
Use directory sync (Okta, Google, Entra ID) to map users and teams to systems, apps, and policies.
Audit-Ready Logs for SOC 2 & Security Reviews
Gain full visibility into who accessed what and when. Easily export logs for compliance audits or incident investigations.
Automate IAM with API and DevOps Workflows
Create, revoke, and rotate access using the Foxpass API. Integrate with CI/CD and platform engineering tooling.
Built for SaaS Security & Scale
Requirement
Supported by Foxpass
SOC 2 / HIPAA Audit Support
SSH Key Rotation & Sudo Enforcement
Identity-Based VPN & Wi-Fi Access
API-Driven Provisioning
Directory Sync (Okta, Google, Entra ID)
Audit Logging & Log Retention
Support for Linux/macOS/UNIX
Fast Onboarding & Offboarding
Trusted by growing SaaS companies, VC-backed startups, and dev-first teams who need to move fast without compromising security.
"Taking LDAP off-premise has been a significant weight off of our internal IT systems."
Todd P.
IT Manager
LDAP as a Service
"Foxpass is quick and easy to setup within your org, easily configurable to sync with existing user stores. We've been customers practically since they launched and can't count the number of times they've failed. It take care of all the headaches of managing ldap replication, integration, etc. and securely manages it for you."
Michael C.
Head of Devops and Platform Security