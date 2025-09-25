Skip to main content
Zero-Trust Access Control for Fast-Moving Tech Teams

Foxpass helps SaaS, software, and tech companies secure infrastructure, automate access management, and prepare for audits, without slowing down your engineers.

The Challenge

Growing software companies face a unique set of IAM and infrastructure risks:

  • Shared SSH keys and ad-hoc access control

  • Passwords stored in vaults or spreadsheets

  • No audit trail for infrastructure access

  • Legacy directory systems that don’t scale with cloud-native stacks

  • VPN and Wi-Fi access that’s not tied to identity

When security takes a back seat to speed, tech debt becomes security debt.

The Foxpass Solution

Foxpass gives SaaS and engineering-first organizations a developer-friendly identity and access management (IAM) layer designed for:

  • Zero-trust access enforcement (RADIUS + LDAP)

  • SSH key rotation and sudo access control

  • VPN and Wi-Fi authentication tied to your IdP

  • Audit-ready logs for SOC 2, HIPAA, and customer trust

  • API-first automation and directory sync

Key Use Cases for SaaS & Tech Teams

  • Centralize SSH Key and Linux/macOS Access Control

    Replace scattered key management with centralized control tied to LDAP and your IdP.

  • Secure VPN and Wi-Fi Access for Hybrid Teams

    Enforce RADIUS authentication using identity or certificates. No shared credentials.

  • Tie Access to Engineering Roles & Groups

    Use directory sync (Okta, Google, Entra ID) to map users and teams to systems, apps, and policies.

  • Audit-Ready Logs for SOC 2 & Security Reviews

    Gain full visibility into who accessed what and when. Easily export logs for compliance audits or incident investigations.

  • Automate IAM with API and DevOps Workflows

    Create, revoke, and rotate access using the Foxpass API. Integrate with CI/CD and platform engineering tooling.

Built for SaaS Security & Scale

Requirement

Supported by Foxpass

SOC 2 / HIPAA Audit Support

SSH Key Rotation & Sudo Enforcement

Identity-Based VPN & Wi-Fi Access

API-Driven Provisioning

Directory Sync (Okta, Google, Entra ID)

Audit Logging & Log Retention

Support for Linux/macOS/UNIX

Fast Onboarding & Offboarding

Trusted by growing SaaS companies, VC-backed startups, and dev-first teams who need to move fast without compromising security.

"Taking LDAP off-premise has been a significant weight off of our internal IT systems."

Todd P.

IT Manager

LDAP as a Service

"Foxpass is quick and easy to setup within your org, easily configurable to sync with existing user stores. We've been customers practically since they launched and can't count the number of times they've failed. It take care of all the headaches of managing ldap replication, integration, etc. and securely manages it for you."

Michael C.

Head of Devops and Platform Security

