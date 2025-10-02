Skip to main content
Enforce Dynamic, Identity-Based Network Segmentation at Scale

Use Foxpass to assign users and devices to the right VLANs or networks automatically based on identity, role, and group membership.

The Problem

Static network segmentation using MAC address lists, SSIDs, or manually assigned VLANs is:

  • Inflexible and hard to scale

  • Vulnerable to spoofing and lateral movement

  • Labor-intensive for onboarding and access changes

  • Blind to user identity and device trust level

As organizations adopt zero-trust architecture and BYOD/remote access models, legacy segmentation tools fall short.

The Foxpass Solution

Foxpass enables dynamic VLAN assignment and network segmentation using identity-driven RADIUS authentication:

  • Tie access to directory group membership (via Google, Okta, Entra ID, OneLogin, LDAP)

  • Assign users and devices to VLANs during authentication

  • Support both EAP-TTLS (identity/password) and EAP-TLS (certificate-based) auth

  • Use Foxpass RADIUS to enforce segmentation across Wi-Fi, VPN, and wired networks

This helps IT teams enforce least privilege and contain lateral movement—without manually managing VLANs per user or device.

How It Works

  1. User connects to Wi-Fi or VPN

  2. Foxpass RADIUS authenticates user or device (via EAP-TLS or EAP-TTLS)

  3. Group membership is checked via synced identity provider (Google, Entra ID, etc.)

  4. RADIUS response includes VLAN assignment

  5. User is placed on the appropriate segment (e.g., guest, admin, IoT, dev, student)

Benefits of Identity-Based Segmentation

  • Enforce least privilege across departments, devices, and roles

  • Automatically separate student, faculty, and guest traffic in campus environments

  • Keep development, staging, and production environments logically isolated

  • Secure BYOD and unmanaged devices using certificate-based VLAN assignment

  • Support zero-trust and compliance frameworks (HIPAA, SOC 2, NIST 800-207)

Common Use Cases

Use Cases

Description

Education

Place students, faculty, and guests in different VLANs using directory groups

Enterprises

Isolate engineering/dev environments from finance, HR, or internal apps

Retail/Branch Locations

Separate point-of-sale, guest Wi-Fi, and internal back-office traffic

Healthcare

Segment access to PHI vs non-regulated systems

BYOD Networks

Place unmanaged personal devices on low-trust VLANs automatically

Related Foxpass Capabilities

  • Cloud RADIUS – Supports VLAN assignment via group mapping

  • Directory Sync – Pull user roles from Entra ID, Okta, Google Workspace, or LDAP

  • Certificate Management – Use EAP-TLS and MDM/BYOD enrollment to enforce trust

  • Cloud LDAP – Manage group logic for on-prem or hybrid setups

  • Real-Time Logging – Track access attempts by VLAN and policy

Learn more about Foxpass Cloud RADIUS

Ready to Automate Your Network Segmentation?

Foxpass gives your team dynamic VLAN enforcement without legacy RADIUS maintenance or manual VLAN headaches.

