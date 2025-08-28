Skip to main content
Back to Splashtop
Foxpass
Log inFree Trial
Contact UsLog inFree Trial

Advanced Access Controls for Linux, macOS, and SSH Workflows

Enable POSIX attributes, enforce sudo access, and manage SSH keys at scale, built for engineering and DevOps teams managing heterogeneous environments.

Contact UsSchedule a Demo

What is the Engineering Add-On?

The Foxpass Engineering License Add-On extends your base Foxpass plan with advanced features designed for environments running Linux, macOS, and UNIX systems.

It layers engineering-grade access control on top of your existing Cloud LDAP and Cloud RADIUS foundation—without adding server or configuration overhead.

Included features:

  • POSIX attribute support (UID, GID, shell, home directory)

  • SSH key storage, rotation, and enforcement

  • Sudo policy management

  • Login tracking and audit logging

  • Flexible user/group permissioning via LDAP

Key Benefits

  • Smart Actions icon

    POSIX-Compliant User & Group Directory

    Assign and manage UID, GID, login shell, and home directory for every engineering user. Keep everything consistent across Linux/macOS machines without touching /etc/passwd.

  • Security lock icon

    SSH Key Management Made Easy

    Upload, rotate, or revoke SSH keys from the Foxpass console or API. Automatically enforce per-user SSH access to Linux/macOS servers using our hosted LDAP or shell scripts.

  • Security vault icon

    Sudo Policy Enforcement

    Centrally grant or restrict sudo access to individuals or LDAP groups. Replace brittle sudoers files with dynamic group-based policies that scale with your org.

  • Command-Line Friendly, API-Driven

    Use the Foxpass web console or integrate with your tools via a RESTful API. Built for developers, SREs, and platform teams managing infrastructure as code.

  • Works with Your Stack

    Out of the box support for:

    • Linux (Ubuntu, Debian, CentOS, Alma, Rocky)

    • macOS

    • VPNs requiring LDAP auth

    • Google Workspace, Entra ID, Okta, OneLogin (via directory sync)

Engineering Use Cases

  • SSH login enforcement across 1–10,000 servers
  • Rotate developer keys on offboarding or compromise
  • Give contractors sudo access for a sprint, then revoke it
  • Standardize user environments across Linux and Mac fleets
  • Replace brittle shell scripts and local account sprawl

Built for Compliance and Scale

  • Centralized audit logs

  • No shared credentials

  • SSH key rotation hygiene

  • Role-based access

  • SOC 2 Type II compliant backend

  • Built-in LDAP redundancy and uptime guarantees

Ready to Upgrade Your Access Control?

Get engineering-grade access enforcement with zero local user management.

Contact UsSchedule a Demo
  • Compliance
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
Copyright © 2025 Splashtop Inc. All rights reserved. All $ prices shown in USD.