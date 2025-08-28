Advanced Access Controls for Linux, macOS, and SSH Workflows
Enable POSIX attributes, enforce sudo access, and manage SSH keys at scale, built for engineering and DevOps teams managing heterogeneous environments.
What is the Engineering Add-On?
The Foxpass Engineering License Add-On extends your base Foxpass plan with advanced features designed for environments running Linux, macOS, and UNIX systems.
It layers engineering-grade access control on top of your existing Cloud LDAP and Cloud RADIUS foundation—without adding server or configuration overhead.
Included features:
POSIX attribute support (UID, GID, shell, home directory)
SSH key storage, rotation, and enforcement
Sudo policy management
Login tracking and audit logging
Flexible user/group permissioning via LDAP
Key Benefits
POSIX-Compliant User & Group Directory
Assign and manage UID, GID, login shell, and home directory for every engineering user. Keep everything consistent across Linux/macOS machines without touching /etc/passwd.
SSH Key Management Made Easy
Upload, rotate, or revoke SSH keys from the Foxpass console or API. Automatically enforce per-user SSH access to Linux/macOS servers using our hosted LDAP or shell scripts.
Sudo Policy Enforcement
Centrally grant or restrict sudo access to individuals or LDAP groups. Replace brittle sudoers files with dynamic group-based policies that scale with your org.
Command-Line Friendly, API-Driven
Use the Foxpass web console or integrate with your tools via a RESTful API. Built for developers, SREs, and platform teams managing infrastructure as code.
Works with Your Stack
Out of the box support for:
Linux (Ubuntu, Debian, CentOS, Alma, Rocky)
macOS
VPNs requiring LDAP auth
Google Workspace, Entra ID, Okta, OneLogin (via directory sync)
Engineering Use Cases
- SSH login enforcement across 1–10,000 servers
- Rotate developer keys on offboarding or compromise
- Give contractors sudo access for a sprint, then revoke it
- Standardize user environments across Linux and Mac fleets
- Replace brittle shell scripts and local account sprawl
Built for Compliance and Scale
Centralized audit logs
No shared credentials
SSH key rotation hygiene
Role-based access
SOC 2 Type II compliant backend
Built-in LDAP redundancy and uptime guarantees
Ready to Upgrade Your Access Control?
Get engineering-grade access enforcement with zero local user management.