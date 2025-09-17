Cloud-Hosted LDAP Directory Built for Simplicity, Security, and Scale
Manage users, groups, and permissions from one secure, cloud-based directory. Foxpass LDAP makes it easy to support legacy systems, VPNs, and server access without managing your own LDAP infrastructure.
What is Foxpass Cloud LDAP?
Foxpass Cloud LDAP is a hosted directory service that centralizes user authentication and access management across your environment. It works seamlessly with your identity provider and gives you a secure, flexible way to manage user access to:
VPN services
Legacy applications that require LDAP bind
macOS, Linux, and UNIX systems (via Engineering License)
Internal tools that rely on POSIX-compliant directories
Unlike traditional LDAP setups, Foxpass offers:
Zero-maintenance, cloud-hosted infrastructure
A web-based console and robust API for managing users and groups
Optional POSIX support for Linux, macOS, and SSH access (Engineering License add-on)
Foxpass Cloud LDAP is included in every base Foxpass license, alongside Cloud RADIUS.
Key Benefits
Simplify IT Access Control
Manage users, groups, and access permissions through the Foxpass Console or API. Assign roles, sync identities, and control access to apps and services without editing LDIF files or maintaining LDAP schemas.
LDAP Bridge for VPNs and Legacy Compatability
Need to connect VPNs or apps that rely on LDAP? Foxpass Cloud LDAP serves as a bridge between your modern identity systems (Google Workspace, Entra ID, Okta, OneLogin) and any software that still speaks LDAP.
POSIX Support & SSH Access
With the Engineering License add-on, unlock POSIX user and group attributes for use with macOS, Linux, and UNIX systems. Combine with Foxpass SSH Key Management to centrally enforce secure login access across all your environments.
Secure, Auditable Authentication
Every authentication request is logged. Use built-in audit trails to support compliance, trace user activity, and maintain infrastructure security posture.
Automated Directory Sync
Sync users and groups from your cloud IdP (Google Workspace, Entra ID, Okta, OneLogin ) and reflect them automatically in your LDAP structure.
Console or API Control
Whether you prefer a GUI or automation, Foxpass gives you both. Use the web console for quick edits, or leverage the API for provisioning users, rotating credentials, or syncing data across your infrastructure.
Use Cases
Authenticate remote users for VPN access
Connect legacy applications that support LDAP bind
Manage internal tools using group-based LDAP search
Provide POSIX-compliant user data to Linux/macOS servers
Use as a lightweight directory service for small or hybrid teams
Replace fragile on-prem LDAP servers with a secure, cloud-native alternative
Replace local accounts and unmanaged password sprawl
Tie your on-call schedule to permissions through APIs to ramp up security
LDAP vs RADIUS - When to Use Each?
Foxpass includes both Cloud LDAP and Cloud RADIUS so you don’t have to choose. Use what fits each system best, and manage it all from one place.
Use Case
Use LDAP
Use RADIUS
System login (Linux/macOS)
VPN compatibility (OpenVPN, legacy clients)
Secure Wi-Fi (802.1X, WPA2-Enterprise)
Sudo / SSH key authorization
*
Legacy app authentication
* POSIX & SSH key features available with Engineering Add-On
Ideal for IT & Engineering Teams That Want:
LDAP without the overhead and maintenance
Cloud-native control of legacy authentication workflows
SSH and sudo access tied to central identity
Automated user provisioning via Directory Sync
Engineering-grade tools with an approachable UI
Technical Overview
Hosted, secure LDAPv3-compliant directory
Sync users from Google Workspace, Azure Entra ID, Okta, or OneLogin
Supports TLS encryption, anonymous or authenticated bind, and group-based access
Compatible with OpenVPN, Cisco AnyConnect, pfSense, and more
Works with Linux and macOS via PAM + NSS integration
Fully documented API for user provisioning and automation
Included With All Foxpass Plans
Foxpass Cloud LDAP is included in your base Foxpass license, alongside Cloud RADIUS, directory sync, and console/API management. Advanced engineering capabilities (POSIX, SSH key integration) are available via the Engineering License Add-On.
"I wholeheartedly recommend Foxpass. If you are maintaining your own LDAP or AD server, you are probably wasting a ton of your IT staff's time."
Ken K.
"Foxpass is solid. It's our main user directory. Customer support and docs are fantastic. Foxpass backs our Gitlab, Jenkins, ssh, and AWS VPNs."
Nic G.
10,000+ Users Trust Foxpass
Ready to Modernize Your LDAP Infrastructure?
Secure and simplify user authentication across your systems without hosting your own directory.