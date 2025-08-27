Go Beyond 24 Hours of Logs with 90-Day Retention for LDAP and RADIUS Activity
Gain visibility, stay audit-ready, and meet compliance requirements with extended access logs. Built for security-first teams.
What is Extended Logging?
By default, all Foxpass plans include 24 hours of searchable log history for RADIUS and LDAP events.
With the Extended Logging Add-On, you unlock 90 days of searchable logs across:
LDAP authentications
RADIUS requests (Wi-Fi & VPN)
Directory sync events
SSH access attempts (with Engineering Add-On)
Ideal for organizations that need longer log windows for compliance, incident response, or internal IT review.
Key Benefits
Full Visibility for Security Teams
Track trends, detect anomalies, and view historical access events without losing data after 24 hours.
Incident Investigation Made Easy
Identify who accessed what, when, and from where. Quickly trace failed login attempts or unauthorized device activity.
Compliance & Audit Readiness
Meet internal and external compliance frameworks (SOC 2, HIPAA, internal audits) with exportable, time-stamped access logs.
Centrally Stored, Securely Hosted
All logs are stored securely in the Foxpass backend, protected by encryption at rest and in transit. Role-based access ensures only authorized teams can access audit data.
Use Cases
Auditing Wi-Fi or VPN access for compliance reporting
Monitoring login attempts across servers or directories
Investigating suspicious behavior (e.g., repeated login failures)
Reviewing access logs during employee offboarding
Maintaining traceability for SSH access (via Engineering Add-On)
Log Types Included
- Successful and failed login attempts
- Wi-Fi (RADIUS) access attempts
- VPN authentications
- LDAP binds and queries
- SSH login activity (requires Engineering Add-On)
- Directory sync event history
Need Extended Log Visibility?
Stay compliant, prepared, and in control with deeper audit history