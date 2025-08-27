Skip to main content
Go Beyond 24 Hours of Logs with 90-Day Retention for LDAP and RADIUS Activity

Gain visibility, stay audit-ready, and meet compliance requirements with extended access logs. Built for security-first teams.

What is Extended Logging?

By default, all Foxpass plans include 24 hours of searchable log history for RADIUS and LDAP events.

With the Extended Logging Add-On, you unlock 90 days of searchable logs across:

  • LDAP authentications

  • RADIUS requests (Wi-Fi & VPN)

  • Directory sync events

  • SSH access attempts (with Engineering Add-On)

Ideal for organizations that need longer log windows for compliance, incident response, or internal IT review.

Key Benefits

  • Full Visibility for Security Teams

    Track trends, detect anomalies, and view historical access events without losing data after 24 hours.

  • Incident Investigation Made Easy

    Identify who accessed what, when, and from where. Quickly trace failed login attempts or unauthorized device activity.

  • Compliance & Audit Readiness

    Meet internal and external compliance frameworks (SOC 2, HIPAA, internal audits) with exportable, time-stamped access logs.

  • Security icon

    Centrally Stored, Securely Hosted

    All logs are stored securely in the Foxpass backend, protected by encryption at rest and in transit. Role-based access ensures only authorized teams can access audit data.

Use Cases

  • Auditing Wi-Fi or VPN access for compliance reporting

  • Monitoring login attempts across servers or directories

  • Investigating suspicious behavior (e.g., repeated login failures)

  • Reviewing access logs during employee offboarding

  • Maintaining traceability for SSH access (via Engineering Add-On)

Log Types Included

  • Successful and failed login attempts
  • Wi-Fi (RADIUS) access attempts
  • VPN authentications
  • LDAP binds and queries
  • SSH login activity (requires Engineering Add-On)
  • Directory sync event history

Need Extended Log Visibility?

Stay compliant, prepared, and in control with deeper audit history

