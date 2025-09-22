Skip to main content
Partner with Foxpass to Deliver Seamless, Secure OpenRoaming Access

Foxpass enables telco providers, MSPs, and Wi-Fi federations to participate in and scale OpenRoaming deployments—through secure cloud RADIUS, identity federation, and PKI expertise.

What Is OpenRoaming?

OpenRoaming, led by the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA), is a global roaming federation that enables users to automatically connect to trusted Wi-Fi networks without manual authentication, securely and seamlessly, using identity-based and certificate-based access.

  • It bridges cellular and Wi-Fi networks and requires:

  • A federated identity model

  • Support for EAP-TLS authentication

  • Scalable RADIUS infrastructure with PKI management

  • Compliance with WBA’s OpenRoaming technical framework

Passpoint (Hotspot 2.0): The Foundation for Seamless Roaming

Passpoint®, also known as Hotspot 2.0, is the Wi-Fi Alliance standard that allows devices to automatically discover and connect to trusted Wi-Fi networks securely, without the friction of captive portals or repeated logins. It delivers a cellular-like experience over Wi-Fi, ensuring connections are seamless, secure, and scalable.

OpenRoaming builds on Passpoint by adding federated identity, PKI, and global roaming federation policies. Together, they provide the technical backbone for subscriber offload, enterprise services, and smart-city Wi-Fi.

Foxpass helps telcos and Wi-Fi operators adopt Passpoint by providing the cloud RADIUS, certificate lifecycle management, and identity federation capabilities needed for carrier-grade deployments. With built-in support for EAP-TLS, RadSec, and automated certificate provisioning, Foxpass makes Passpoint and OpenRoaming rollouts both secure and frictionless.

The Opportunity for Telco & Connectivity Providers

As Wi-Fi becomes critical to offloading mobile traffic, improving indoor coverage, and extending enterprise services, OpenRoaming (powered by Passpoint) is becoming a strategic differentiator for:

  • Tier-1 & Tier-2 carriers

  • Fiber and fixed wireless operators

  • Managed Wi-Fi providers

  • Smart city infrastructure deployers

  • Eduroam-like federations for verticals (e.g., government, retail, stadiums)

Foxpass helps partners deploy carrier-grade, cloud-native identity and access infrastructure for OpenRoaming enablement.

How Foxpass Supports OpenRoaming Deployments

  • Cloud RADIUS at Scale

    • Built-in support for EAP-TLS, EAP-TTLS and RadSec

    • No on-prem hardware or legacy RADIUS config required

    • >99.9% uptime with global redundancy and failover

  • Identity Federation and Authentication

    • Foxpass acts as a secure AAA server for identity providers

    • Integrates with Entra ID, Google Workspace, Okta, and custom IdPs

    • Enables BYOD onboarding with certificate issuance

  • PKI and Certificate Lifecycle Management

    • Full X.509 support for EAP-TLS

    • Device enrollment via BYOD installer or MDM (Jamf, Kandji, Intune)

    • Certificate rotation, expiration, and revocation management

  • Interoperability with WBA and Federation Requirements

    • Standards-aligned with WBA OpenRoaming guidelines

    • Flexible integration options for federation operators

    • Support for root CA and AAA server trust relationships

Partner With Foxpass to Power OpenRoaming & Passpoint

Whether you’re launching a new federation, expanding smart-city Wi-Fi, or enabling offload for 5G networks, Foxpass can provide the identity and RADIUS backbone to accelerate your OpenRoaming or Passpoint deployment.

Let’s work together to:

  • Join the OpenRoaming federation

  • Adopt Passpoint for seamless Wi-Fi onboarding

  • Authenticate users securely across global roaming footprints

  • Simplify onboarding and PKI complexity

  • Deliver a seamless Wi-Fi experience to subscribers and guests

Ready to Explore Partnership?

Foxpass can offer white-label RADIUS hosting, OpenRoaming federation configuration support, and integration advisory for telco and infrastructure providers.

