Bridge Your Cloud Identity to Active Directory-Backed Systems
Use Foxpass LDAP Bridge to connect your modern identity provider (like Entra ID, Google Workspace, Okta, or OneLogin) to legacy apps, VPNs, and servers that still depend on Active Directory and LDAP authentication — without exposing or extending AD.
The Challenge: Bridging Legacy Systems and Modern Identities
As organizations modernize to cloud identity providers such as Microsoft Entra ID, Google Workspace, Okta, or OneLogin, many internal or legacy systems still rely on LDAP for authentication. Maintaining on-prem Active Directory just for those few systems leads to duplicated accounts, synchronization headaches, and unnecessary infrastructure complexity.
You need a secure way to let users sign in with their cloud IdP credentials, while legacy systems continue authenticating through LDAP against Active Directory — without users or IT ever touching AD directly.
The Foxpass Solution: A Secure LDAP Proxy Between IdP and AD
Foxpass LDAP Bridge provides securely connects your cloud IdP identities to your existing AD-backed systems, allowing users to log in with their modern cloud credentials while legacy apps continue using LDAP-based authentication.
Foxpass acts as a hosted LDAP proxy, validating each authentication request against your IdP and returning AD-compatible responses to the legacy system — all without maintaining or exposing domain controllers.
Foxpass maps your IdP’s users and groups to LDAP attributes and policies, enabling seamless authentication with your cloud IdP credentials — no duplicate passwords or manual syncs required.
Use it to:
Authenticate VPNs, NAS devices, and legacy apps that only support LDAP.
Maintain security and compliance with centralized logging and least-privilege access.
Accelerate your migration away from on-prem AD.
How Foxpass LDAP Bridge Connects Your IdP to AD Systems
Users authenticate with your organization's cloud IdP (Entra ID, Okta, Google Workspace, OneLogin).
Foxpass verifies and maps the user identity to LDAP attributes and policies.
Legacy systems connect to Foxpass LDAP Bridge over TLS for LDAP binds.
Authentication requests are processed and logged — no direct AD credentials required.
Key Benefits of Using Foxpass LDAP Bridge
Simplify hybrid identity: connect IdP-based logins to AD systems without schema changes.
Unify credentials: users authenticate through your organization's IdP, not AD.
Protect your network: no direct exposure of domain controllers or LDAP ports.
Accelerate migration: keep legacy systems functional during your move to full cloud identity.
Enhance compliance: centralized visibility and access auditing.
Next Step: Move Toward Full Cloud LDAP
When you're ready to fully retire Active Directory, Foxpass Cloud LDAP provides a complete, cloud-hosted directory synced with your IdP — replacing AD entirely for authentication while maintaining LDAP compatibility.
If you are maintaining your own LDAP or AD server, you are probably wasting a ton of your IT staff's time.
Ken K., Verified Foxpass User
Easy integration with your IDP (Okta/Google), provide an LDAP interface without an on‑premise AD or Servers. Team is great and willing to implement features we recommend.
Isaac O., Director of Technology
Ready to Bridge the Gap?
Foxpass Cloud LDAP lets your organization unify authentication across cloud and on-prem systems — no infrastructure to host, no duplicate passwords, no disruption.