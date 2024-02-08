Replace Microsoft Network Policy Server (NPS) with Foxpass RADIUS
Simplify secure network access by retiring legacy Network Policy Server (NPS) and adopting Foxpass, an intuitive cloud-based RADIUS service tailored for the modern workplace.
Foxpass RADIUS Brings Frictionless Cloud Authentication
In the era of on-premises IT infrastructure, Microsoft NPS alongside Active Directory Domain Services (AD DS) facilitated convenient network authentication services. As organizations embrace cloud solutions like Microsoft Entra ID (Azure AD), continuing to operate on-premises servers like Network Policy Server (NPS) introduces complexity. NPS lacks capabilities to leverage modern identity standards like OAUTH and SAML.
Foxpass RADIUS delivers a turnkey replacement to transform network security. As a cloud-native RADIUS-as-a-Service platform, Foxpass integrates smoothly with Entra ID, Azure AD, Google Workspace, Okta, and other identity providers. Foxpass supports password-based methods alongside certificate and token-based passwordless authentication.
Compared to Microsoft NPS, Foxpass RADIUS offers critical advantages:
- Cloud-Based: Offered as a native cloud service analogous to Entra ID.
- Seamless Network Integration: Integrates effortlessly with Wi-Fi and wired networks.
- Broad Authentication Support: Provides extensive support for both password and certificate-based authentication.
- Identity Provider Compatibility: Compatible with Entra ID and a wide range of cloud identity providers including Google Workspace and Okta.
- Turnkey Management: Eliminates the complexities of local hardware and software management with a comprehensive, fully managed cloud service.