Secure Your Network with Identity‑Driven and Certificate‑Based Wi‑Fi & VPN Authentication
Eliminate shared credentials, control access by identity, and deploy zero‑trust principles across your campus or enterprise network, powered by Foxpass Cloud RADIUS.
The Challenge
Traditional Wi-Fi and VPN setups rely on shared passwords or on-prem RADIUS servers that:
Lack granular control over who can connect
Expose networks to lateral movement and device spoofing
Can’t support seamless BYOD authentication
Require manual certificate or credential management
Are painful to scale, manage, and secure
For modern organizations, especially those prioritizing zero-trust access and compliance, this model doesn’t cut it.
The Foxpass Solution
Foxpass Cloud RADIUS provides a secure, cloud-native authentication layer for Wi-Fi and VPN access. It supports:
Passwordless access with EAP-TLS (certificate-based)
Identity-driven access with EAP-TTLS (username + password)
Seamless integration with Google, Entra ID, Okta, OneLogin
Compatibility with VPN clients and MDM platforms
Built-in BYOD certificate distribution with custom branding
You choose your authentication method. Foxpass makes it secure, scalable, and simple.
Key Capabilities
Cloud RADIUS Authentication
Hosted RADIUS with global redundancy
Support for both EAP-TTLS and EAP-TLS
RadSec (RADIUS over TLS) for added security
No on-prem server maintenance required
Identity-Based Access Control
Assign access by user identity or group
Integrate with your existing IdP
Dynamically grant or revoke network access
Certificate-Based Authentication (Advanced License)
Issue X.509 certificates to devices (EAP-TLS)
Validate certs on every connection attempt
Enforce passwordless login across Wi-Fi and VPN
BYOD Certificate Installer (Advanced License)
Let users self-enroll devices securely
Supports school or company-branded interface
Ideal for EDU, hybrid workplaces, or guest access
VPN Compatibility
Authenticate VPN logins with RADIUS or LDAP Bridge
Works with OpenVPN, L2TP/IPSec, Cisco, and more
Enforce least-privilege access and session logging
Common Scenarios
Authenticate Wi-Fi access for staff, students, and guests + simplify network segmentation
Provide secure VPN access for remote workers
Lock down infrastructure to only verified users/devices
Enable self-service BYOD onboarding without IT tickets
Meet compliance requirements for access logging (SOC 2, HIPAA)
How Foxpass Helps You Deploy Zero Trust
Requirement
Supported by Foxpass
Passwordless authentication (EAP-TLS)
Identity-driven access (EAP-TTLS)
RADIUS over TLS (RadSec)
BYOD certificate onboarding
Cloud-based RADIUS server
VPN authentication
Directory sync (Okta, Google, Entra ID)
Audit-ready access logs
Ready to Lock Down Wi-Fi and VPN Access?
Stop sharing passwords and start securing your network with identity- and certificate-based authentication.