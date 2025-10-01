Skip to main content
Foxpass
Secure Your Network with Identity‑Driven and Certificate‑Based Wi‑Fi & VPN Authentication

Eliminate shared credentials, control access by identity, and deploy zero‑trust principles across your campus or enterprise network, powered by Foxpass Cloud RADIUS.

The Challenge

Traditional Wi-Fi and VPN setups rely on shared passwords or on-prem RADIUS servers that:

  • Lack granular control over who can connect

  • Expose networks to lateral movement and device spoofing

  • Can’t support seamless BYOD authentication

  • Require manual certificate or credential management

  • Are painful to scale, manage, and secure

For modern organizations, especially those prioritizing zero-trust access and compliance, this model doesn’t cut it.

The Foxpass Solution

Foxpass Cloud RADIUS provides a secure, cloud-native authentication layer for Wi-Fi and VPN access. It supports:

  • Passwordless access with EAP-TLS (certificate-based)

  • Identity-driven access with EAP-TTLS (username + password)

  • Seamless integration with Google, Entra ID, Okta, OneLogin

  • Compatibility with VPN clients and MDM platforms

  • Built-in BYOD certificate distribution with custom branding

You choose your authentication method. Foxpass makes it secure, scalable, and simple.

Key Capabilities

  • Cloud RADIUS Authentication

    • Hosted RADIUS with global redundancy

    • Support for both EAP-TTLS and EAP-TLS

    • RadSec (RADIUS over TLS) for added security

    • No on-prem server maintenance required

  • Identity-Based Access Control

    • Assign access by user identity or group

    • Integrate with your existing IdP

    • Dynamically grant or revoke network access

  • Certificate-Based Authentication (Advanced License)

    • Issue X.509 certificates to devices (EAP-TLS)

    • Validate certs on every connection attempt

    • Enforce passwordless login across Wi-Fi and VPN

  • BYOD Certificate Installer (Advanced License)

    • Let users self-enroll devices securely

    • Supports school or company-branded interface

    • Ideal for EDU, hybrid workplaces, or guest access

  • VPN Compatibility

    • Authenticate VPN logins with RADIUS or LDAP Bridge

    • Works with OpenVPN, L2TP/IPSec, Cisco, and more

    • Enforce least-privilege access and session logging

Common Scenarios

  • Authenticate Wi-Fi access for staff, students, and guests + simplify network segmentation

  • Provide secure VPN access for remote workers

  • Lock down infrastructure to only verified users/devices

  • Enable self-service BYOD onboarding without IT tickets

  • Meet compliance requirements for access logging (SOC 2, HIPAA)

How Foxpass Helps You Deploy Zero Trust

Requirement

Supported by Foxpass

Passwordless authentication (EAP-TLS)


(Advanced License)

Identity-driven access (EAP-TTLS)

RADIUS over TLS (RadSec)


(Advanced License)

BYOD certificate onboarding


(Advanced License)

Cloud-based RADIUS server

VPN authentication

Directory sync (Okta, Google, Entra ID)

Audit-ready access logs

Ready to Lock Down Wi-Fi and VPN Access?

Stop sharing passwords and start securing your network with identity- and certificate-based authentication.

