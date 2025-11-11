We’re excited to announce two new, long-awaited features: session recording and PagerDuty integration.
SESSION RECORDING
** This feature is no longer available to new customers
Session recording allows an admin to record their users' SSH sessions and replay the session recording at any time. Admins can also search recordings by keyword or by timestamp to find the session they need.
This is a powerful tool, as it allows the admin to essentially go back in time to when code stopped working, see what changes were made, and revert the changes if necessary. It also helps you identify who made a certain change to the code so, for example, you can tell whose credentials were compromised if the code published was malicious.
Lastly, we want to mention that we’ve heard customers loud and clear when they said this is a feature that they need for compliance reasons, as it helps in passing the access control and accountability sections of HIPAA, SOX, SOC2, or PCI. Currently, we are in beta testing for this product, so email help@foxpass.com if you want to become a beta tester.
PAGERDUTY Integration
The PagerDuty integration is part of any Foxpass package, and if you use PagerDuty, this integration is (in our opinion) essential.
At Foxpass, we’re built on the premise that certain people should have access to servers only for a certain amount of time. Additionally, there are often times when engineers need access when something has gone amiss. So, when an engineer is on call or has been paged for a problem via Pager Duty, they can be given server access without waiting for an admin to grant access.
Foxpass integrates with your PagerDuty’s on-call schedule to help automate access to sensitive resources. We'll continually monitor your on-call schedules and add any on-call users to specific groups and host groups for the duration of their on-call rotation.
Additionally, you can set up a webhook in your PagerDuty account to notify us whenever there's an incident. Foxpass will then automatically add any incident responders from that incident to your specified groups and host groups in Foxpass for the duration the incident is open. This will ensure that any users on-call / not on-call, but part of an incident will have access to your sensitive resources on an as-needed basis.
We’re currently in beta testing for this product, so email help@foxpass.com if you want to become a beta tester.
