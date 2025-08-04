Secure Wi‑Fi and Identity‑Based Network Access for Higher Education
Deliver a seamless, zero-trust access experience across campus with branded BYOD support and eduroam compatibility. Trusted by colleges and universities worldwide.
Built for University IT Demands
Scale Security Across Campus Without Complexity
From lecture halls to residence networks to research labs, university IT teams face intense pressure to provide fast, secure, and scalable network access without compromising control. Foxpass Cloud RADIUS can help you:
Enforce zero-trust access across faculty, students, and researchers
Eliminate shared SSIDs and password fatigue
Maintain audit trails for internal policy and compliance
Streamline onboarding for managed and BYOD devices
Integrate with identity providers like Entra ID, Google Workspace, Okta, and OneLogin
Foxpass also simplifies network segmentation across complex campus environments. Whether you're managing student dorms, faculty buildings, labs, or public Wi-Fi, Foxpass can dynamically assign users and devices to the correct VLAN based on group membership from your identity provider. That means students stay off administrative or research networks—no need for manual VLAN tagging or static configurations.
Designed for the Modern Campus
NetID-Branded BYOD Certificate Installer
Let users self-enroll securely with a custom-branded certificate experience. Support your institution’s NetID system while enforcing strong authentication, without user confusion or IT overload.
eduroam Compatibility
Foxpass facilitates secure authentication for your users across eduroam-participating institutions. Whether on-campus or traveling for research, students and faculty stay connected securely with their home institution’s credentials.
Directory & MDM Integration
Connect to your existing identity and device management infrastructure. Sync users from Entra ID, Google Workspace, Okta, or OneLogin. Push certificates via Jamf, Intune, Kandji, or use Foxpass's hosted BYOD portal.
Role-Based Access Control & VLAN Assignment
Enforce access by user type: student, staff, guest, lab. Place users on segmented VLANs to protect research and administrative systems.
Audit-Ready Logging for Policy Compliance
Detailed access logs support policy enforcement and data protection compliance. Ideal for institutions adhering to HIPAA, FERPA, and internal review.
Who’s Using Foxpass in Higher Ed
Why Universities and Colleges Trust Foxpass
- NetID support with custom-branded enrollment
- BYOD and MDM device flexibility
- eduroam-compatible RADIUS authentication
- Cloud-native, no hardware required
- 99.9% uptime SLA + redundant global infrastructure
- SOC 2 Type II & HIPAA-ready
- Trusted by higher-ed institutions since 2015
- Responsive, engineer-led support
Designed to Meet Higher Ed Security & Experience Goals
Modernize campus Wi-Fi security
Reduce IT overhead with automation
Ensure least-privilege network segmentation
Provide seamless, secure access to students and faculty, on and off campus
Support compliance while delivering a great user experience
