Secure Wi‑Fi and Identity‑Based Network Access for Higher Education

Deliver a seamless, zero-trust access experience across campus with branded BYOD support and eduroam compatibility. Trusted by colleges and universities worldwide.

Built for University IT Demands

Scale Security Across Campus Without Complexity

From lecture halls to residence networks to research labs, university IT teams face intense pressure to provide fast, secure, and scalable network access without compromising control. Foxpass Cloud RADIUS can help you:

  • Enforce zero-trust access across faculty, students, and researchers

  • Eliminate shared SSIDs and password fatigue

  • Maintain audit trails for internal policy and compliance

  • Streamline onboarding for managed and BYOD devices

  • Integrate with identity providers like Entra ID, Google Workspace, Okta, and OneLogin

Foxpass also simplifies network segmentation across complex campus environments. Whether you're managing student dorms, faculty buildings, labs, or public Wi-Fi, Foxpass can dynamically assign users and devices to the correct VLAN based on group membership from your identity provider. That means students stay off administrative or research networks—no need for manual VLAN tagging or static configurations.

Designed for the Modern Campus

  • NetID-Branded BYOD Certificate Installer

    Let users self-enroll securely with a custom-branded certificate experience. Support your institution’s NetID system while enforcing strong authentication, without user confusion or IT overload.

  • eduroam Compatibility

    Foxpass facilitates secure authentication for your users across eduroam-participating institutions. Whether on-campus or traveling for research, students and faculty stay connected securely with their home institution’s credentials.

  • Workflow / connected icon

    Directory & MDM Integration

    Connect to your existing identity and device management infrastructure. Sync users from Entra ID, Google Workspace, Okta, or OneLogin. Push certificates via Jamf, Intune, Kandji, or use Foxpass's hosted BYOD portal.

  • Secure remote access management icon

    Role-Based Access Control & VLAN Assignment

    Enforce access by user type: student, staff, guest, lab. Place users on segmented VLANs to protect research and administrative systems.

  • Custom branding icon

    Audit-Ready Logging for Policy Compliance

    Detailed access logs support policy enforcement and data protection compliance. Ideal for institutions adhering to HIPAA, FERPA, and internal review.

Who’s Using Foxpass in Higher Ed

Why Universities and Colleges Trust Foxpass

  • NetID support with custom-branded enrollment
  • BYOD and MDM device flexibility
  • eduroam-compatible RADIUS authentication
  • Cloud-native, no hardware required
  • 99.9% uptime SLA + redundant global infrastructure
  • SOC 2 Type II & HIPAA-ready
  • Trusted by higher-ed institutions since 2015
  • Responsive, engineer-led support

Designed to Meet Higher Ed Security & Experience Goals

  • Modernize campus Wi-Fi security

  • Reduce IT overhead with automation

  • Ensure least-privilege network segmentation

  • Provide seamless, secure access to students and faculty, on and off campus

  • Support compliance while delivering a great user experience

Ready to Modernize Campus Network Access?

Foxpass Cloud RADIUS helps colleges and universities secure every connection while giving students, faculty, and guests a frictionless experience.

