Secure Server Access With Centralized SSH Key Management, Cloud-Linked Authentication, and Group-Based Sudo Access Control

Automate SSH key distribution, enforce least privilege, and simplify user offboarding — all synced with your organization's cloud IdP (Entra ID, Google Workspace, Okta, or OneLogin).

The Challenge

Managing SSH keys and local user accounts across engineering environments quickly becomes complex and insecure. Teams struggle to:

  • Track which users have SSH access to which systems

  • Remove access immediately when employees or contractors leave

  • Rotate SSH keys and passwords regularly

  • Enforce consistent sudo privileges

  • Prove access control compliance for SOC 2, ISO 27001, or internal audits

Without central management, orphaned keys and unmanaged sudoers files create real risk — and real operational drag.

The Foxpass Solution

Foxpass simplifies secure access to Linux, macOS, and UNIX systems by centralizing:

  • SSH public key storage and rotation

  • POSIX user and group definitions (UID, GID, shell)

  • Password-based login via LDAP

  • Sudo access tied to directory groups

All integrated with your identity provider (Google, Okta, Entra ID, OneLogin) and enforced via your existing infrastructure. No new agents or servers required.

What You Can Do with Foxpass

  • SSH Key Management

    • Upload, revoke, and rotate keys from the Foxpass console or API

    • Enforce key-based login only (no password fallback)

    • Automatically sync keys to LDAP-backed servers

    • Ensure keys are removed instantly on offboarding

  • LDAP-Backed Password Login

    • Use directory credentials to authenticate to Linux/macOS

    • Set POSIX fields like UID, shell, and home directory

    • Enforce password complexity and expiration policies centrally

  • Sudo Access Enforcement

    • Define sudo access based on LDAP group membership

    • Dynamically grant/restrict privilege escalation

    • Replace static sudoers files with directory-driven control

  • Audit and Compliance

    • Track login attempts and sudo usage

    • Export logs for audit reporting (extendable to 90 days)

    • Ensure compliance with SOC 2, HIPAA, internal security policies

Common Scenarios

  • Rotate developer SSH keys every 90 days

  • Grant temporary sudo access to a contractor

  • Lock down SSH access for a new production server

  • Prove access policy enforcement during a compliance audit

  • Tie Linux/macOS access to Okta or Google group membership

Achieve zero-trust server access with automated SSH key and identity management. Replace static credentials with dynamic SSH key rotation and group-based access policies — integrated with your cloud IdP for complete visibility and control.

How to Enable This Capability

SSH Key & Password Management is available through the Foxpass Engineering License Add-On, which extends your existing Foxpass LDAP directory with:

  • POSIX attributes

  • SSH key controls

  • Sudo group policies

  • Full Linux/macOS login enforcement

Ready to Modernize Your SSH Access Controls?

Say goodbye to manual key management and scattered login policies. Foxpass gives your team secure, scalable access control that aligns with zero-trust best practices.

