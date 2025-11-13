Your Security is Our Priority

Skip to main content
Welcome to the Foxpass blog! In our introductory post, I wanted to give a little background on who we are and what we do, so you can better understand what Foxpass can do for you.

I have been in our customers’ shoes when running both Technical Operations and IT at many growing companies, including Pinterest. While there, I knew building strong identity management throughout our infrastructure (server, VPNs, wireless networks) was important, but implementation was rarely at the top of our priority list. And, once built, these often-neglected services would always seem to fail at the worst possible time.

Our goal with Foxpass is to create and operate the mission-critical identity and security products you need for your growing business but don’t want to spend your time building or maintaining. By working with us, you can spend your team’s energy on your roadmap items instead of internal access control tools.

We look forward to sharing the latest developments in infrastructure security, new products and features, customer case studies, and more.

- Aren

CEO & Founder

