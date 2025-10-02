Skip to main content
Eliminate Passwords from Your Network Access Workflow

Foxpass makes it easy to go passwordless across your Wi-Fi and VPN infrastructure using cloud RADIUS, certificate-based authentication (EAP-TLS), and identity-based policies.

Why Go Passwordless?

Passwords introduce risk and friction—especially in environments where Wi-Fi or VPN credentials are:

  • Shared across users or devices

  • Frequently reset, forgotten, or leaked

  • Reused from other systems

  • Stored insecurely on unmanaged devices

  • Difficult to deprovision during offboarding

With certificate-based authentication, users connect seamlessly and securely — without entering credentials.

Foxpass enables passwordless network access using X.509 certificates and cloud-native RADIUS infrastructure:

The Foxpass Passwordless Access Solution

  • Certificate-Based Authentication (EAP-TLS)

    • Authenticate users and devices without passwords

    • Every connection verified using a signed certificate

    • No shared secrets, reused credentials, or manual logins

    • Enforce trust at the device level, not just user level

    Available with Foxpass Advanced License

  • Cloud RADIUS Infrastructure

    • Fully managed RADIUS servers with 99.9% uptime

    • Support for EAP-TLS and RadSec (RADIUS over TLS)

    • Redundant and globally distributed architecture

    • No hardware or local RADIUS configuration required

    Learn more about Foxpass Cloud RADIUS

  • BYOD Certificate Installer (Advanced License)

    • Issue certificates to personal devices via branded web portal

    • Integrates with identity providers (Google, Okta, Entra ID, OneLogin)

    • Reduces IT tickets and onboarding complexity

    • Supports both managed and unmanaged devices

Security & Compliance Benefits

  • Zero-trust alignment: validate every connection by identity and device
  • Meet compliance frameworks (HIPAA, SOC 2, NIST 800-207)
  • Auto-rotate, expire, and revoke certificates as needed
  • Reduce human error and phishing risk with no credentials to steal
  • Log every authentication attempt for audit visibility

Common Use Cases

Use Case

How Passwordless Helps

Schools & Campuses

Onboard student/staff devices via BYOD installer with no shared PSKs

Remote Work / VPN Access

Enforce certificate-based VPN login without credentials

Healthcare

Reduce PHI risk by eliminating stored/shared Wi-Fi passwords

Offboarding

Revoke certificates centrally, no need to rotate global passwords

IoT or Shared Devices

Authenticate by device cert, not user login

Complementary Capabilities

  • BYOD + MDM certificate deployment (Jamf, Kandji, Intune)
  • VLAN assignment and network segmentation by role
  • Real-time logging and access auditing
  • Directory Sync (Google, Entra ID, Okta, OneLogin)
  • Cross-platform support (Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Linux)

Customer Example

We made the crucial transition to PKI Certificate‑based authentication for our Wi‑Fi security, and Foxpass Advanced RADIUS made it nearly effortless. Their cloud‑based RADIUS server seamlessly integrated with Azure AD (Entra ID) and JAMF, simplifying setup. Issuing certificates to nearly 10,000 users went smoothly as could be expected, and now our students and staff benefit from unparalleled secure access. Foxpass truly exceeded our expectations.

Mike Good, Network Administrator, LL Schools (Los Lunas Schools)

Read the Case Study

Ready to Go Passwordless?

Whether you’re securing students, staff, contractors, or remote teams, Foxpass helps you eliminate credentials from your access workflow without giving up control.

