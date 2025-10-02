Eliminate Passwords from Your Network Access Workflow
Foxpass makes it easy to go passwordless across your Wi-Fi and VPN infrastructure using cloud RADIUS, certificate-based authentication (EAP-TLS), and identity-based policies.
Why Go Passwordless?
Passwords introduce risk and friction—especially in environments where Wi-Fi or VPN credentials are:
Shared across users or devices
Frequently reset, forgotten, or leaked
Reused from other systems
Stored insecurely on unmanaged devices
Difficult to deprovision during offboarding
With certificate-based authentication, users connect seamlessly and securely — without entering credentials.
Foxpass enables passwordless network access using X.509 certificates and cloud-native RADIUS infrastructure:
The Foxpass Passwordless Access Solution
Certificate-Based Authentication (EAP-TLS)
Authenticate users and devices without passwords
Every connection verified using a signed certificate
No shared secrets, reused credentials, or manual logins
Enforce trust at the device level, not just user level
Available with Foxpass Advanced License
Cloud RADIUS Infrastructure
Fully managed RADIUS servers with 99.9% uptime
Support for EAP-TLS and RadSec (RADIUS over TLS)
Redundant and globally distributed architecture
No hardware or local RADIUS configuration required
Learn more about Foxpass Cloud RADIUS
BYOD Certificate Installer (Advanced License)
Issue certificates to personal devices via branded web portal
Integrates with identity providers (Google, Okta, Entra ID, OneLogin)
Reduces IT tickets and onboarding complexity
Supports both managed and unmanaged devices
Security & Compliance Benefits
- Zero-trust alignment: validate every connection by identity and device
- Meet compliance frameworks (HIPAA, SOC 2, NIST 800-207)
- Auto-rotate, expire, and revoke certificates as needed
- Reduce human error and phishing risk with no credentials to steal
- Log every authentication attempt for audit visibility
Common Use Cases
Use Case
How Passwordless Helps
Schools & Campuses
Onboard student/staff devices via BYOD installer with no shared PSKs
Remote Work / VPN Access
Enforce certificate-based VPN login without credentials
Healthcare
Reduce PHI risk by eliminating stored/shared Wi-Fi passwords
Offboarding
Revoke certificates centrally, no need to rotate global passwords
IoT or Shared Devices
Authenticate by device cert, not user login
Complementary Capabilities
- BYOD + MDM certificate deployment (Jamf, Kandji, Intune)
- VLAN assignment and network segmentation by role
- Real-time logging and access auditing
- Directory Sync (Google, Entra ID, Okta, OneLogin)
- Cross-platform support (Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Linux)
Customer Example
We made the crucial transition to PKI Certificate‑based authentication for our Wi‑Fi security, and Foxpass Advanced RADIUS made it nearly effortless. Their cloud‑based RADIUS server seamlessly integrated with Azure AD (Entra ID) and JAMF, simplifying setup. Issuing certificates to nearly 10,000 users went smoothly as could be expected, and now our students and staff benefit from unparalleled secure access. Foxpass truly exceeded our expectations.
Mike Good, Network Administrator, LL Schools (Los Lunas Schools)
Ready to Go Passwordless?
Whether you’re securing students, staff, contractors, or remote teams, Foxpass helps you eliminate credentials from your access workflow without giving up control.