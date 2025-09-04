Seamless Integration with your Identity Provider and Directory
Connect Foxpass Cloud RADIUS and LDAP to your existing identity provider, whether you're using Microsoft Entra ID, Google Workspace, Okta, OneLogin, or even legacy Active Directory.
Why Identity Integration Matters
Modern IT and security teams are moving away from fragmented, manual identity management. Whether you’re securing Wi-Fi access, VPN connections, or system login permissions, your identity provider should be the single source of truth for access control.
Foxpass makes it simple to:
Sync users and groups from your cloud IdP
Apply identity-based access control to RADIUS and LDAP services
Eliminate manual provisioning/deprovisioning and password fatigue
Maintain visibility and control across your entire infrastructure
Supported Identity Providers & Directory Services
Foxpass supports directory sync and delegated authentication with the identity providers IT teams rely on most:
Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure Active Directory)
Google Workspace (Cloud Identity)
Okta
OneLogin
Legacy Active Directory (via secure LDAP)
Custom LDAP directories
You can integrate with multiple sources simultaneously, ideal for hybrid environments or staged migrations.
Why Teams Are Moving Beyond Legacy AD
Many organizations are replacing or augmenting on-premises Active Directory due to its limitations:
Requires domain-joined Windows environments
Poor support for Linux and macOS authentication
Not compatible with modern BYOD or MDM workflows
Complex VPN setup and certificate distribution
No native integration with cloud IdPs like Okta or Google Workspace
Foxpass solves these challenges by acting as a cloud RADIUS and LDAP bridge between your directory and your infrastructure. You get the control of AD, without the complexity.
Benefits of Cloud-Based LDAP & RADIUS Integration
Zero-Trust Authentication – Enforce access based on verified user identity and device trust
Cloud Native Architecture – No hardware or on-prem setup required
Passwordless Security – Leverage certificate-based auth (EAP-TLS) to eliminate password risks
Directory Sync – Automatically keep users, groups, and roles in sync from your IdP
Fast Deployment – Go live in under 30 minutes, with engineer-friendly setup guides
Integration Highlights
Microsoft Entra ID + Foxpass
Sync users and groups from Entra ID to Foxpass automatically. Use SAML or secure LDAP for authentication. Ideal for hybrid environments looking to extend Entra access policies to Wi-Fi and VPN.
Google Workspace + Foxpass
Delegate authentication and directory sync directly from Google Workspace. Perfect for schools and companies running Google Cloud Identity and ChromeOS fleets.
Okta + Foxpass
Leverage Okta as your identity provider for RADIUS and LDAP access controls. Easily map Okta group memberships to Foxpass access policies and integrate MFA.
OneLogin + Foxpass
Support secure Wi-Fi and VPN authentication by syncing your OneLogin users. Foxpass acts as a lightweight extension of your OneLogin directory.
Active Directory + Foxpass
Bridge your existing AD environment to the cloud via secure LDAP. Add certificate-based Wi-Fi authentication, access control, and audit logging without adding new on-prem infrastructure.
Use Cases
- Secure Wi-Fi access with identity-based RADIUS
- Delegate VPN authentication to your IdP
- Provide Linux/macOS system login via LDAP
- Manage network access for BYOD and MDM-enrolled devices
- Meet compliance requirements with audit-ready logs
Trust Built In
- SOC 2 Type II Compliant
- HIPAA-Ready
- 99.9% Uptime SLA
- Built by and for engineers
- E-Rate eligible (for K–12 networks)
Ready to Simplify Identity Integration?
See how easy it is to connect Foxpass to your identity provider and eliminate manual access management for good.