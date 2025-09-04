Skip to main content
Back to Splashtop
Foxpass
Log inFree Trial
Contact UsLog inFree Trial

Seamless Integration with your Identity Provider and Directory

Connect Foxpass Cloud RADIUS and LDAP to your existing identity provider, whether you're using Microsoft Entra ID, Google Workspace, Okta, OneLogin, or even legacy Active Directory.

Free TrialSchedule a Demo

Why Identity Integration Matters

Modern IT and security teams are moving away from fragmented, manual identity management. Whether you’re securing Wi-Fi access, VPN connections, or system login permissions, your identity provider should be the single source of truth for access control.

Foxpass makes it simple to:

  • Sync users and groups from your cloud IdP

  • Apply identity-based access control to RADIUS and LDAP services

  • Eliminate manual provisioning/deprovisioning and password fatigue

  • Maintain visibility and control across your entire infrastructure

Supported Identity Providers & Directory Services

Foxpass supports directory sync and delegated authentication with the identity providers IT teams rely on most:

  • Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure Active Directory)

  • Google Workspace (Cloud Identity)

  • Okta

  • OneLogin

  • Legacy Active Directory (via secure LDAP)

  • Custom LDAP directories

You can integrate with multiple sources simultaneously, ideal for hybrid environments or staged migrations.

Why Teams Are Moving Beyond Legacy AD

Many organizations are replacing or augmenting on-premises Active Directory due to its limitations:

  • Requires domain-joined Windows environments

  • Poor support for Linux and macOS authentication

  • Not compatible with modern BYOD or MDM workflows

  • Complex VPN setup and certificate distribution

  • No native integration with cloud IdPs like Okta or Google Workspace

Foxpass solves these challenges by acting as a cloud RADIUS and LDAP bridge between your directory and your infrastructure. You get the control of AD, without the complexity.

Benefits of Cloud-Based LDAP & RADIUS Integration

  • Zero-Trust Authentication – Enforce access based on verified user identity and device trust

  • Cloud Native Architecture – No hardware or on-prem setup required

  • Passwordless Security – Leverage certificate-based auth (EAP-TLS) to eliminate password risks

  • Directory Sync – Automatically keep users, groups, and roles in sync from your IdP

  • Fast Deployment – Go live in under 30 minutes, with engineer-friendly setup guides

Integration Highlights

  • Microsoft Entra ID + Foxpass

    Sync users and groups from Entra ID to Foxpass automatically. Use SAML or secure LDAP for authentication. Ideal for hybrid environments looking to extend Entra access policies to Wi-Fi and VPN.

  • Google Workspace + Foxpass

    Delegate authentication and directory sync directly from Google Workspace. Perfect for schools and companies running Google Cloud Identity and ChromeOS fleets.

  • Okta + Foxpass

    Leverage Okta as your identity provider for RADIUS and LDAP access controls. Easily map Okta group memberships to Foxpass access policies and integrate MFA.

  • OneLogin + Foxpass

    Support secure Wi-Fi and VPN authentication by syncing your OneLogin users. Foxpass acts as a lightweight extension of your OneLogin directory.

  • Active Directory + Foxpass

    Bridge your existing AD environment to the cloud via secure LDAP. Add certificate-based Wi-Fi authentication, access control, and audit logging without adding new on-prem infrastructure.

Use Cases

  • Secure Wi-Fi access with identity-based RADIUS
  • Delegate VPN authentication to your IdP
  • Provide Linux/macOS system login via LDAP
  • Manage network access for BYOD and MDM-enrolled devices
  • Meet compliance requirements with audit-ready logs

Trust Built In

  • SOC 2 Type II Compliant
  • HIPAA-Ready
  • 99.9% Uptime SLA
  • Built by and for engineers
  • E-Rate eligible (for K–12 networks)

Ready to Simplify Identity Integration?

See how easy it is to connect Foxpass to your identity provider and eliminate manual access management for good.

Free TrialSchedule a Demo
  • Compliance
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
Copyright © 2025 Splashtop Inc. All rights reserved. All $ prices shown in USD.